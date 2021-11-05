a-climate-summit-with-two-very-different-stories

In the foreground, the French Laruence Tubiana and the Costa Rican Christiana Figueres, after being able to close the Paris Agreement in 2015. Stephane Mahe (REUTERS)

When she finally reached the Paris Agreement of 2015 on climate change, and we celebrated it on stage exhausted and at the same time exultant, we could not imagine that today we would be writing this article. Despite the historic commitment made that day by almost 100 countries after years of arduous negotiations, the world is still a long way from limiting the temperatures well below 2 ° C, not to mention 1.5 ° C. Climate diplomacy is a complex mosaic of moments, flows and ups and downs of mobilization and recess, but this moment in Glasgow – the COP 26 – is the most critical since that December meeting of 2015 in Paris, the COP 21.

During the COP 26, Glasgow can become a city between two stories.

The first story celebrates how the Paris Agreement has mobilized the world like never before behind a shared goal. Reaching net zero emissions in one generation and increasing greenhouse gas reductions as we strive to limit temperature rise to 1.5 ° C is now the aspiration of more than 100 national governments, as well as an increasing number of local governments, companies, private investors, central bankers and development banks. Not a day goes by without another net zero commitment. You don’t have to be part of the Paris Agreement to have integrated its logic. The race to zero is on.

But the other story is one of anxiety and despair at the depth of the gap that separates us from the change we need. It is a tale of delays and potential failures. It is also our current reality. Greenhouse gases continue to increase when they should decrease by at least 45% in this decade alone. We are on the path of 2.7 ° C, not 1.5 ° C: we are facing the disappearance of billions of livelihoods, a serious depletion of biodiversity and the disappearance of countless trillions of GDP . It is a catastrophe that we have been categorically warned about.

What to do with these two stories?

Whichever story you lean towards, the bottom line is the same: we need more honesty, action, and activism; We need to keep moving, much faster.

We need honesty: more leaders who recognize the difficulty of engaging in deep and systemic abandonment of our dependence on fossil fuels. National and local governments, the private sector, the financial sector … all must justify their commitments to the Paris goals with clear plans and pathways, milestones that can be checked and immediate actions that bring us closer to the long-term goal every day. . Transparency and credible commitments are a good investment for everyone. It is a way to build the confidence necessary to continue the transition and gather support along the way, send the right signals to the markets, reward the true ahead and reduce the resistance of the laggards.

In this sense, the heated debate on carbon offsets and markets has to be based on transparent rigor, environmental integrity, verifiable emission reductions and the absence double counting. Restoring nature is vital, but a majority of carbon offset mechanisms are mere marginal solutions that should disappear over time.

We need activism, that is, intense action. We are falling behind when we should be rushing. Each new IPCC report shows that the planet has more problems than we imagined, that is, that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere is more dangerous than we thought it is 10 years.

Without Yet too many governments are heading to Glasgow with plans that are not yet meeting the Paris targets. We must go beyond incrementalism. We cannot afford to wait until the “Global Stocktake” of 2023 – a mechanism of the Paris Agreement to transparently verify actual country reductions – to start sharing data on your progress. Nor can we wait until 2025, the next time countries have to submit their revised national plans in the Paris framework. We must base ourselves on two important articles of the Paris Agreement – 4.2 and 4. 11 – that enshrine the need for a constant process of improvement. But we need more interlocking agreements that nurture and accelerate national plans. To wait is to fail.

We must also define and defend the vision of 2050. Science tells us that we need to decarbonize the global economy and reverse the loss of nature by mid-century at the latest to avoid the worst climate impacts. This requires real pathways based on genuine reductions and active protection of nature, starting now. Action to truly reduce emissions and regenerate our natural ecosystems this year, next year and this decade is the foundation of Paris. Without this, the whole process falls apart.

Before and during the climate summit there can be a lot of last minute diplomacy. We are in the sprint towards the COP 21.

The start of the COP 21 was clouded by deep grief over the terrorist attacks in Paris. But thanks to the energy of all the delegates and the relentless drive of the youth, we all strive to turn pain into commitment. By the end of the summit, many delegates had not slept for days. When it became clear that we had an agreement, the mood lifted and turned to euphoria. They all realized that they were going beyond their narrow national interests; that the alchemy of climate diplomacy had produced something rare: hope.

Amid today’s geopolitical interference — from from vaccines to submarines, with competition complicating cooperation – there are also positives from recent weeks: China’s promise to stop financing coal abroad, the promise of climate finance from the United States, and political confidence from Turkey to ratify the Paris Agreement. South Africa’s new national plan – a country with one of the most carbon-intensive energy systems and the twelfth largest emitter in the world – has given another important signal for the G 20: this is everyone’s career. All of these obstacles seemed intractable in their day. This is also climate diplomacy: after years of apparent stagnation, change takes place.

At the COP 26, we must return to work with effort and determination. There is no guarantee that we will be successful, but we have no other choice. Let’s strive for those next leaps of joy with honesty, trust, integrity, and hope.

