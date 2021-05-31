A collectible vinyl box set showcased by Square Enix – Old Sport Republic

News Culture Nier Replicant Ver. 1:22: A Square Enix Collectible Vinyl Box Set Unveiled Posted 5/31/2021 @ 1:23 PM Powered By The Success Of NieR Automata, Nier Replicant Ver. 1.22, a remastered version of the first opus, also seems to be on the road to success. Acclaimed by critics, the title will soon do justice to a new collector’s album. One of the great qualities of the title is the superb soundtrack composed by Keiichi Okabe and his team. Square Enix today unveiled the vinyl album NieR Replicant -10 + 1 Years, which consists of four records focusing on NieR, Kaine, Emil and Devola / Popola. The set is available for pre-order starting today for € 99.99 from Square Enix’s official French store. If you prefer to make your own selection, each disc is available individually at a price of € 28.99. The covers and box set are all illustrated by Shirow Miwa, with a record holder as a bonus. Please note, however, that if the stocks are exhausted, you will have to be patient, but the publisher has announced that an increase is already planned.

NieR Replicant Ver.1.22 is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.