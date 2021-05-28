A collector’s statuette with Anton Castillo and his respectful son – Old Sport Republic

Far Cry 6 game news: A collector’s statuette with Anton Castillo and his son who commands respect Published on 05/28/2021 at 8:54 PM If you are a budding collector, you’ve come to the right place! After the unveiling of the Collector’s version of the game, including a 72 cm replica of the flamethrower “Tostado”, Far Cry 6 is back with a pretty statuette. This pre-order no-game statuette for € 59.99 gives gamers the opportunity to find the two antagonists of Far Cry 6, namely Antón Castillo, the dictator of Yara, and his son Diego, who despite everything follows in his father’s footsteps himself. Note that the two characters are embodied by two recognized actors of the seventh art, namely Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad for Antón Castillo and Anthony Gonzalez of Coco (Pixar) for Diego. Ubicollectibles is proud to present a new character directly inspired by the characters and the story of Far Cry 6. The statuette depicts Antón Castillo, the president and ruler of Yara, and his young son, Diego Seated in his father’s large chair, Yara’s young heir holds Antón’s weapon, a .45 caliber pistol with the M1911 family crest. The 26 cm PVC statuette available at this link is not supplied individually. In fact, when you buy the latter, you also leave with a code that unlocks the “Lion of Yara” weapon tag in the game. Far Cry 6, in turn, will be available from October 7th 2021 on PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna