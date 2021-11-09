a-comic-first-reflected-the-nazi-gas-chambers-and-the-holocaust-in-1945

One of the best known graphic novels about the Holocaust is titled Maus: tale of a survivor , and it was published between 1980 and 1991 by American artist Art Spiegelman, son of a Polish Jewish family. Although there are previous series of comics about World War II (in Spain, War feats , created by Boixcar it was reissued with great success since 1948), this type of comic is usually associated with superheroes and other stories for a young audience. However, in 1945, in full conflict and with part of Europe still occupied, the Nazi killing machine was reflected in the United States in a leaflet with six drawings that include one of the first illustrations of a gas chamber in an extermination camp seen in this type of format. This is stated by the Dutch historian Kees Ribbens, who has found the page and is now publishing a study where he argues that a typical presentation of popular culture was used to address the ethical dilemma of the viewer of an ongoing genocide.

The sequence of the drawings on the genocide is signed by the Austrian-born illustrator August Froehlich, who arrived in the United States in 570. Titled Nazi Death Parade (The Nazi death parade), it encapsulates the last hours of the Jewish prisoners, and of the Roma and Sinti community annihilated in Majdanek, southern Poland.

In the narration, you can see how they are violently put into freight trains; the removal of your clothes, shoes and other possessions; the entrance, of children and naked adults in showers supposedly prepared to eliminate lice; the release of Zyclon B gas – the trade name for a cyanide-based pesticide – and the terrible agony of the prisoners, who are watched from outside by a Nazi officer; the subsequent extraction of the gold teeth from the corpses. The last vignette is that of the crematoria: a soldier puts a corpse in the oven while another uniformed man holds the metal door.

Froehlich had started by making posters and collaborating on books and magazines, and Then he worked for the cinema in production companies such as Universal. Although he had drawn from 1940 biographies, including that of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and in numerous adventure comics, he applied his knowledge of graphic comics to the Holocaust when little was known about what happened in the death camps. The story, without dialogue, appeared in a 49 volume titled The Bloody Record of Nazi Atrocities (The Bloody Account of Nazi Atrocities), prepared in 1944 and published in early 1945.

Cartoon by the American author August M. Froehlich, which reflected in 1945 gas chambers. NIOD institute (NIOD / EFE institute)

“During World War II, and before the United States joined the Allied side, the evil of the Nazis was emphasized,” Kees Ribbens explains in a telephone conversation. “Not much attention was paid to the fact that most of the victims were Jews. In part, because they were isolated in Europe and then taken to concentration and extermination camps. So there was not much news. But also to appear neutral considering a possible anti-Semitic reaction ”. Froehlich based his graphic story on the testimonies collected in the Russian press after the liberation of Majdanek, which was the first of the concentration camps opened by the allies.

“At that time, no there were photos of the interior of the fields. There are four from Auschwitz, made by a prisoner, and they are the exception. So the illustrator applies to show the systematic, industrial-type annihilation of human beings. An atrocity that could not be believed, even in a war: because of its scale and because the murder of civilians was for ideological reasons ”, he adds. He found this strip of drawings on the Internet in a collection of documents from the Second World War, and followed his trail until he found it, digitized, in the Holocaust Museum library in Washington (United States).

In the opinion of the Dutch historian, who works at the Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Research (NIOD) in Amsterdam, it is strange that the cartoonist does not mention the Russian journalistic source of the story. Perhaps it was so that it did not seem propaganda, “because the Russian reporters were with the troops of their country in Poland in 1944, and all that arrival of the concentration camps could seem contaminated by propaganda ”. The repercussion of these illustrations was relative because it hit the streets two weeks before the liberation of Auschwitz, in January 1945, an event that justified by yes only the US effort in the war, and that obscured the work of August Froehlich.