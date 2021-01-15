LETTER SIZE

Telefónica has achieved a conversion in record time of its digital programming

Balance 2020 by Fundacin Telfonica: a commitment to digitalization and cultural reflection

In 2020, the culture and knowledge action of Fundacin Telefnica reaches 6.9 million beneficiaries with an unprecedented commitment to digital programming

2020 has ushered in a period of disruption and uncertainty for businesses but, in turn, has generated new opportunities for digital leisure, culture, debate and knowledge, which are here to stay. In record time, the Fundación Telfonica has been able to adapt to this new environment and, thanks to its digital DNA, it has achieved two major transformations: on the one hand, it has adapted its content to digital and audiovisual format and, on the other hand, in terms of content, it has succeeded in creating new spaces for debate and reflection which thus help to shed light on the evolutions of the new post-covid-19 global scenario.

The Telefónica Foundation Space has also been able to reinvent itself and adapt to the new needs that society demands today. In 2020 alone, it organized 10 exhibitions – 7 of them traveling -, 172 events – more than half in digital – and more than 230 educational workshops in digital. Likewise, he succeeded in creating the new TELOS discussion forums and, thanks to Sociedad Digital en Espaa and Repensando el Maana, he generated half a thousand videos and nearly half a million downloads from his podcast channel , reaching 6.9 million beneficiaries worldwide, an increase of 21% compared to 2019.

Anticipation and cultural adaptation during the COVID-19 era

From the Espacio Fundacin Telefnica, just 12 days after the declaration of the state of alert, new initiatives for culture and knowledge in the digital have been launched, and face-to-face activities have been adapted and made more flexible to digital media. The field of digital culture and knowledge has focused on the impact of the digital revolution, on promoting analysis and reflection and on promoting debates to understand current and future changes and seek solutions. global in the post-covid era.

Rethinking tomorrow: a space to reflect. Fundacin Telefnica was one of the first during imprisonment to launch Rethinking Tomorrow, a series of lectures with experts able to illuminate and reflect on the current moment and debate the post-pandemic world: philosophers, sociologists, economists , writers, journalists and, of course, scientists. In the online discussions, figures of the stature of Daniel Innerarity, Richard Sennet, Saskia Sassen, Leila Guerriero and Margarita del Val, have helped us understand the profound changes that are happening and anticipate those that will happen and how they will happen. will affect us. . TELOS Forum. With the reopening of the Space in June, this analysis and foresight initiative continued in person with the TELOS Forum, during which world-renowned personalities from different spheres met, such as historians Yuval Noah Harari and Anne Applebaum, the philosopher Michael Sandel, the mathematician Cathy ONeil or the Spanish scientists Mara Blasco and Juan Ignacio Cirac. The forum also echoed the reflections of TELOS 113, 114 and 115, three new issues released during the pandemic that represented a turning point for the magazine with over 1.7 million downloads, which is a 130% increase over to 2019. American sociologist, writer and activist Jeremy Rifkin; the professor, mathematician, founder of the Khan Academy and the 2019 Princess of Asturias Prize for international cooperation, Salman Khan; and the architect Belinda Tato and the expert in artificial intelligence, Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria, were the big personalities who made the headlines of the newspaper in 2020. Report on the digital society in Spain. Looking to the future, Fundacin Telefnica has worked intensively in 2020 to publish the Report on Digital Society in Spain, which takes a few minutes of the evolution of technologies in our society, quantifies their use, but also analyzes their repercussions and future trends. A publication which for the first time in 2020 was accompanied by a discussion forum which analyzed the key issues related to the digital revolution such as the ethical framework of transformation, cybersecurity, industry, artificial intelligence , education, consumption and leisure. Today, the 2019 report has recorded over 11,590 downloads within 8 months of its publication.

Towards digital adaptation: new formats, new content

The need for digital transformation in new initiatives and proposals has also been transferred to the rest of the programming.

Exhibitions and educational activities in digital format. In order to design new audiovisual formats to bring content closer to the general public, exhibitions and educational activities have been digital, in fact, the exhibition “Radical Curiosity. In the orbit of Buckminster Fuller ”, postponed by the confinement, opened in September 2020 accompanied by new formats that brought us closer to the mentality of this American inventor and visionary who revolutionized aspects in the field of education, sustainability, mobility and housing. From a podcast on his figure, from a glossary or dynamic infographic about his contemporaries and peers, or from a video game are some of the new formats that complement, reflect and help explain many Fuller’s innovative concepts that survive today, set a benchmark and are on the global agenda. Despite the pandemic, Fundacin Telefnica managed to carry out 7 routes in 2020 which were launched in different parts of the national geography, as is the case of “Featured. Coleccin Telefnica ”at the Esteban Vicente de Segovia Contemporary Art Museum and the Asturias Fine Arts Museum, or the first roaming of“ Marte. The conquest of a dream ”, at the Museo Casa de la Ciencia-CSIC Andaluca, in collaboration with the Ciutat de les Arts in the Cincies de Valencia. Podcast. Another of the formats that has emerged again in 2020 is the podcast. The concern to create a better and more sustainable world and the social, educational and economic divide that 2020 has left in society are reflected in the most watched broadcasts of the “Encuentros Fundacin Telefnica” channel. In total, there were over 453,629 downloads / plays in total led by podcasts on The Fuller Mythos and by Pulitzer Prize winner Jared Diamond, who analyzed the origin and end of the great crises of the history. Conversations and debates on the new reality imposed by the pandemic predominate in the “Top Ten of Espacio Podcast 2020”; as well as the challenges and opportunities posed by the post-covid era through characters such as Jennifer Bradley, Rosan Bosch, Deborah Ciencia or Paul Mason, among others. Youtube and social networks. Audiovisual has been, without a doubt, one of the most successful formats in 2020 forced by the current situation. This year 486 videos were generated on the Espacio Fundacin Telefnica YouTube channel with 3.7 million views, which represents an increase of 314% over the previous year. Once again, content related to the pandemic and the world of the future was the big winner. Among the most watched videos is Hacia un mundo en construccion # ForoTelos2020: “From the chemistry of the universe to the geopolitics of the mind”, a conference in which the Pedro Baos army captivated thousands of people. Another of the videos with the most impact is “The Techno-Optimist Company # Telos113”. Uncertainty, both in the current model of society and in the educational field, are some of the topics that were addressed in the presentation of Telos 113, with Marga Cabrera, doctor in audiovisual communication, and the director of the magazine , Juan Zafra.

