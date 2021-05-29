A couple of tenants are rotting an entire building – ScoopCube

The main tenants have for several months denied access to artisans to repair a water leak from their accommodation on Rue Victor-Hugo in Tarbes. The damage to the building and the adjacent apartments is considerable.

Behind the magnificent listed facade of 64 Rue Victor-Hugo in Tarbes, there is a real race against time. Since October 2020, tenants on the second floor of the building have been refusing access to craftsmen and their owners so that they can repair a major water leak from their apartment. However, the urgency is there! Water eats on the wooden structure …