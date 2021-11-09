a-couple-sues-a-california-clinic-that-implanted-the-wrong-embryo-in-the-woman

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale, in an undated image. AP

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale, a couple from California (United States), have sued a state assisted reproduction clinic for an error in the in vitro fertilization they underwent. According to the complaint, the medical center implanted an embryo from another couple to Daphna Cardinale, for which she gave birth in September 2019 to a baby from other parents who physically He was nothing like her and her partner, the BBC reports. After doubts, the Cardinales decided to do a DNA test and found the couple who had gestated their daughter with their genetic material. Both couples have decided to exchange the babies.

The Cardinale’s case is not the first error that occurs during a process of in vitro fertilization, a technique that was successful for the first time in humans on 25 July 1978, when the one known as the first test tube girl, Louise Brown, was born by caesarean section at Oldham Hospital, in the United Kingdom. This assisted reproductive technique is a procedure in which a woman’s eggs are fertilized by the man’s sperm in a laboratory before the embryos are implanted in the woman’s uterus.

The Cardinales have sued the assisted reproductive clinic they attended, the California Center for Reproductive Health, for medical malpractice, negligence and willful concealment. California), which is based in Los Angeles, and In VitroTech Labs, an embryology laboratory. “Our memories of childbirth will always be tainted by the unhealthy reality that our biological child was given to someone else, and the baby I fought to bring into this world was not mine,” Daphna Cardinale said Monday at a news conference at the who claimed that he was “robbed of the ability to bring his own son into the world.”

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale, according to the lawsuit, they sought help in the summer of 2018 at a fertility clinic. They decided to do the treatment at the California Center for Reproductive Health, but when she gave birth in September 2019 she found that her daughter had “much darker skin.” “It was so shocking that Alexander took several steps away from the delivery table and leaned against the wall,” the lawsuit describes, according to the BBC. The couple underwent a DNA test almost two months later, and the results determined that they were not biologically related to the baby.

After going to the California Center for Reproductive Health, the very center that had made the mistake helped them find the couple who had given birth to their daughter within a week of each other. The babies were then over four months old, and both couples decided to begin the legal process to exchange them, which happened in January 2020. “Instead of breastfeeding my own daughter, I breastfed and bonded with a baby that I was then forced to deliver,” Daphna Cardinale explained at a press conference on Monday.

According to the Cardinales, the incident has been especially difficult for their first daughter, who is only seven years old, and it has been difficult for her to assimilate the exchange of the babies. Both Daphna and Alexander are in treatment for “symptoms of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” according to the lawsuit.