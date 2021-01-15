A crash in Windows 10 could corrupt your drive just by seeing an icon

First, Microsoft had avoided a security issue in Windows 10 reported by researcher Jonas L. Just seeing an icon could corrupt our hard drive. A failure as surprising as it is atypical but which should not have been overlooked.

Your Windows 10 drive may get corrupted just by looking at an image

Attackers can hide a specially crafted line in a ZIP file, folder, or even a simple Windows shortcut. All a Windows 10 user needs to do is extract the ZIP file or just look at a folder that contains a malicious shortcut and it will automatically trigger hard drive corruption.

Will Dormann, a vulnerability analyst at the CERT Coordination Center (CERT / CC), confirmed the results. He pointed out that this could be one of the many ways NTFS corruption is triggered. Dormann also revealed that the vulnerability has been around in Windows 10 for almost three years. He reported another NTFS issue two years ago which still has not been resolved.

Looks like it can also be triggered when you paste the command into a browser’s url, except for now pic.twitter.com/7XsGhrowps

– Siam Alam (@ Slmi0xC) January 15, 2021

“We are aware of this issue and will provide an update in a future release,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. “The use of this technique is based on social engineering. And as always, we encourage our users to adopt good online computing habits. This involves using caution when opening unknown files or accepting file transfers. “

Others have found that the vulnerability also occurs if we simply paste the string in question into the address bar of a browser. Bleeping Computer also tested the bug in a number of ways, noting that it will require Windows 10 users to restart a PC to repair corrupt disk registries. Restarting will trigger the Windows chkdsk process, which should properly fix the corruption.

However, the repair process is not always automatic. Dormann says it may require manual intervention to successfully repair corrupt disk registers. The bug also does not require administrator rights to trigger or special write permissions. This could make it more problematic for IT administrators if chkdsk does not automatically repair affected drives.