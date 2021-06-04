A day of state mourning has been declared in India over the death of former Mauritius President Anirudh Juganath. – Whidbey Daily News

Former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Anirudh Jugnath has passed away, the home ministry said. In his honor, the Government of India has decided that tomorrow (Saturday) will be a day of state mourning across the country. “

New Delhi. The Union Government has declared a day of statewide mourning across India on June 5 on the demise of Sir Anirudh Jugnath, former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius. Former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Anirudh Jugnath has passed away, the home ministry said. In his honor, the Government of India has decided that tomorrow (Saturday) will be a day of state mourning across the country. “

On the day of mourning across India, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast on all the buildings where the national flag is regularly hoisted and there will be no official entertainment on that day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnath on the demise of Anirudh Jugnath.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi spoke about his phone conversation with Pravind Jugnath. He wrote that Anirudh Jugnath would be remembered as the chief architect of India’s special friendship with Mauritius.

I am Sir Monorius P.P. Pravind Jugnath was called to express his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sir Anirud Jugnath. He will be remembered as one of the leaders of the Indian Ocean region and the chief architect of India’s special friendship with Mauritius.

President Ram Nath Kovinde expressed grief

Anirudh Jagannath died at the age of 91 on Thursday. He was the longest serving Prime Minister of the country with a tenure of more than 18 years. He was considered the father of the Mauritius economic miracle of the 1980s.

Jugnauth served as prime minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and then between 2014 and 2017, before passing the torch to his son, Pravind Jugnath, who is the current prime minister of Mauritius. He also served as President of Mauritius from 2003-2012.

In the early days, President Ram Nath Kovinde mourned the demise of Anirudh Jugnauth and called him a “visionary leader”. President Kovinde said on Twitter that his historic contribution to India-Mauritius relations will always be remembered.

He tweeted, “Very saddened to learn of the demise of Sir Anirudh Jugnath. His historic historical contribution to India-Mauritius relations will always be remembered as a global politician, visionary leader, Padma Vibhushan and India’s exceptional friend.”

It was very sad to know about the death of Sir Enrique Jugnath. A global politician, a visionary leader, Padma Vibhushan and an extraordinary friend of India, his important contribution to India-Mauritius relations will always be remembered. Om Shanti.

– President of India on June 4, 2021 (@ Rashtrapati Bhavan)