a driver in dire straits after an accident in Bazet – ScoopCube

A 70-year-old resident of Bazet is in urgent need of a serious traffic accident that occurred in Bazet in the Hauts-Pyrénées this Thursday, June 3rd.

On the journey on the road from Bordeaux (D935) to Bazet in the direction of Vic, the driver on board his light gray Kangoo zigzagged several meters and, according to the drivers who followed him, lost control of his vehicle. Driving discomfort or an obstacle on the road that he was trying to avoid? No certainty for now. At the intersection of the D935 and Chemin de Cantilhac, the kangoo ends in a ditch below the road, and the man is seriously injured.

According to local drivers, several people came to his aid. The firefighters from Rives-Adour and Bordères-sur-l’Echez and a team from Smur 65 are quickly mobilized on site. The exchange traffic on Bordeaux Street is set up by the police officers who regulate the traffic so that the emergency services can intervene calmly.

The Bazétois was treated on site by Smur and was transported to Tarbes hospital in a very worrying condition.