a-former-soccer-coach-sentenced-to-77-years-in-prison-for-sexual-assaults-on-31-children-in-malaga

A man with the initials JARC has been sentenced this Monday to 77 years and four months in prison after acknowledging abuse, sexual assault and harassment through social networks to 31 children between 9 and 15 years in Malaga. He committed the crimes while he was a soccer coach in various clubs in the city between 2013 and 2018. In the first session of the trial that began this Monday at the Malaga Court, the defendant has recognized all the facts, has assured that he himself suffered abuse in his childhood and has shown repentance. To prevent the victims from having to testify, private accusations, the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense have reached an agreement of conformity, which includes the payment of 3. 000 euros to each minor. The public prosecutor had initially requested 180 years in prison for the convicted person, who will spend a maximum of 18 years in prison, of which He has already served four.

The conviction is due to two crimes of sexual assault with carnal access on minors under 16 years, 12 sexual assaults without such access, three other crimes of exhibitionism and 13 of harassment that, Given the gravity, they have become 13 crimes of production of child pornography. In addition to the 77 years and four months in prison, the defendant has been imposed some additional measures such as the obligation to carry out psychological treatment and must serve a period of probation, at which point you will also have to leave Malaga. The penalty includes mitigating factors such as the upset for having been a victim of abuse or their regret for what happened. The football clubs in which the convicted person had worked – Málaga CF and Club Olímpica Victoriana – and a sportswear company with which he was also related did not consider his civil liability in the facts. In the oral hearing, the defendant has assumed all the civil responsibility derived from the facts “with a commitment to pay the victims”, the lawyer of the convicted person, Juan Fernández, has specified.

All the parties have stated that the intention at all times was for the trial not to be held so that the victims would not have to relive what happened. “It was about avoiding, given the recognition of the facts, the statement of the minors,” explained Fernández. “They are with other soccer teams, they have a normal life. Making them come to remember all that was not the right thing to do, “said Antonio Gómez de la Cruz, a lawyer for one of the private accusations.

False identity

The prosecutor’s brief, whose accusations the convicted person has fully acknowledged, reflects that the defendant worked in a sportswear company and several football clubs, generally as a children’s coach among the 12 and 16 years. The man selected some of them and searched for them on social networks – especially Instagram – contacting them under the false identity of a girl, trying to build trust while having conversations of a sexual nature at times. Then, he sent them images of a naked young woman to later request photos of them without clothes. When they did, he threatened to make them public or even send them to third parties “if they did not send him photos with explicit sex acts, naked videos or that they did direct nude”. In fact, “he even sent intimate photos of minors to other minors, soccer players and classmates, for not having complied with what he ordered,” according to the prosecution’s accusation.

In one of In the cases, according to the same document, a child suffered abuse for four consecutive years, from 10 to 14 years. At this time in which the convicted person “exercised control over him, he indicated that he had to approach him, who should be his friend, he controlled if he was online on WhatsApp and even the hours that passed without connecting to said application ”. According to the prosecutor’s account, the situation generated such a situation of anxiety that the boy even expressed his intention to take his own life to free himself. To him, as to the other victims, the defendant must pay 3. 000 euros of compensation.