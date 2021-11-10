a-full-color-comic-portrays-all-the-black-and-white-of-francoism

The first comic by Teresa Valero (Madrid, 52 years) has been waiting. With a long career in animation (she started working as a secretary in the historic Cruz Delgado studio, because although she studied Administrative, she was clear that her thing was drawing and that was the closest she could find) and as a scriptwriter for others – Brujeando (Editorial Standard), with drawings by Juanjo Guarnido—, the author has been burning stages until her time has come. Y Counterpass. The children of the others (Editorial Norm) enters right in a little burned stage of the history of Spain. The postwar period of the fifties, that of the stolen children, the psychiatric abuses of the regime, the first student revolts and the clandestine publications that were passed from hand to hand in Franco’s prisons. Called counterpasses, they give title to this work. All this is nothing more than the scene of a plot that begins with the pursuit of a serial killer. “At first, I was worried that I had put too many things in,” Valero confesses, “but in reality things happen that way. One thing is not happening and when it ends another begins. Everything happens a little at a time and one’s actions have consequences on other matters in another place or at another time. ”

That’s what it is about Contrapaso . “I was very interested in reflecting on how the consequences of actions endure. Even today we are living through the Civil War, closed a little in the wrong. When I started writing the script I was interested in also recreating the events of 56, with that generation of young people who He had not lived through the war and demanded freedom. Born already in the dictatorship, they were convinced that for this they needed the collaboration of the defeated. They did not want privileges but a country built between everyone. I loved that idea of ​​making a country among all of us because the war had been a great failure and an enormous horror, and to place history at the moment when they realized that you cannot exterminate all those who do not think like you. , no matter how hard you try. ”

Those in charge of hunting down the murderer could not be more antagonistic. On the one hand, Emilio Sanz, a veteran Falangist militant with his own ironclad principles; on the other, León Lenoir, son of a communist murdered in the Civil War. The only thing that unites them is their profession: they are both journalists. In these times of stretching differences to the limits, it is inevitable to ask the creator if she was not afraid of being branded equidistant. She laughs. “Faced with this rampant polarization, which I don’t like, I am trying to do military work in what my friend Miguelanxo Prado (also a comic book author) calls ‘interdistance’, which allows you to take different positions on different issues. I forced myself to understand why in the Civil War the country was divided, not in two, as they often tell us, which is a simplification, but in many more pieces. It is worth studying it without passion to know why each one takes these increasingly radicalized positions, whether they are Falangists or anarchists. Getting into the heads of all these people, instead of thinking that they are a scourge for your country without wanting to delve into their psychology. ”

Teresa Valero, author of the comic ‘Contrapaso’. Oriol Figuera

Psychology, and psychiatry, of that time are another of those topics that, as she says, they are causing their own consequences in the comic (term authorized by the author: “I love the word comic”). Thus, Juan Antonio Vallejo-Nájera (1889 – 1960), called by some the Spanish Mengele for his theories about the brain of the communists, has an important appearance in these vignettes, although the portrait is far from the caricature.

“Things tend to be exaggerated,” Valero clarifies. “Although he was a great admirer of German National Socialism, his Catholic faith held him back from doing things that the Nazis had no problem doing. His experiments to try to show that people on the left were, so to speak, of poorer quality were not physically aggressive, although what he tried to validate was terrifying: that only good people were on his side and that like the others they were worse, they were destined to be their servants and to work for them, who as they were good offered them that charity. ”

In the colorful pages of the comic, a woman ends up, almost elbowing her way, Paloma Ríos, illustrator in a women’s magazine from the same company as the newspaper La Capital , and former love of the young Lenoir. “At the end I was portraying a time in which a male majority started cod, but I also wanted to talk about the situation of women, and do it from various points of view, from those who were repressed for their ideology to the followers of the regime that they were stuck at home and had very strong depressions. But there were also women who did not resign themselves to that role, they continued working and did not marry, so they had very different lives ”, explains the author.

Cartoon from ‘Contrapaso’, by Teresa Valero .

In this recreation of time, Valero has investigated what that Madrid of the fifties was like, searched for endless photographs and viewed many films of the time, stopping the image over and over again to capture the aesthetics of Puerta del Sol, Gran Vía and other streets then in black and white. But not everything is real in the city that the artist portrays in Contrapaso . In his cartoons, the reader comes across the Pardo Bazán Metro station, which has never existed. “It is a total fiction,” admits Valero. “It seemed good to me to pay tribute to Pardo Bazán. I am not much about changing the name of things unless it is in such flagrant cases as Juan Antonio Vallejo-Nájera had a street in Carabanchel, my neighborhood, but I do want to be a little more aware from now on of the female contribution. ”

Counterpaso. The children of the others has supposed Teresa Valero four years of work. There will be a second part, set in the world of cinema at the time, and it has already had “a couple of offers” to turn it into a television series. With a very dynamic drawing and with characters that stand out for their expressiveness (there you can see that the author comes from animation), it is difficult to pigeonhole him. Album format, although with too many pages for it (144); too big and colorful to be a graphic novel. They were? “The nomenclature thing today is complicated,” he laughs. “Depending on who I talk to, I call it a book, album, comic book, or graphic novel. When I went to ask for documentation, I said it was a graphic novel. Let them call it whatever they want as long as it is read to them. ”