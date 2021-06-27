a great product and a bad decision Microsoft

It’s been three days since Windows 11 was introduced, but the waters haven’t calmed down. The turmoil over the minimum requirements demanded by the new operating system has only grown (and no wonder). Windows 11 is a great product, no one doubts it, but everything around it is dangerously confusing.

The surprise of the “blacklist” of unsupported processors

Nobody, not even the users and the press very close to Microsoft, expected what happened. In addition to the TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot requirements (strict but understandable in terms of security), a short “whitelist” of supported processors has been added.

Among the generations of unsupported processors is Intel’s seventh generation, found in Microsoft’s own products such as the Surface Book 2 or the Surface Hub 2. High-end less than 4 years old. We don’t remember a similar sieve in the history of Windows.

Poor communication and faulty tool

In addition, the Redmonds have released a tool to automatically check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 which is really malfunctioning. Its results are sometimes wrong, and on the first day it became available, it did not notify why our PC was not compatible (something which was fixed by an update the next day).

Surgace Go 2 displaying an erroneous “processor not supported” message | By: Gustave Monce

As if that weren’t enough, the North American giant released a document in which it divides the minimum requirements between hard ground (if you don’t meet them, you can’t install Windows 11) and soft ground (if you don’t. not respect, you can install Windows 11 but you can not recommended). Now this document has been amended and the requirements for soft floors have been converted to hard floors, adding even more uncertainty.

Microsoft, as usual, mismanages time. Communication is conspicuous by its absence and chaos reigns in the company. Microsoft employees are publicly discussing the move on social media like Twitter, and we are aware of the astonishment of many in the company to verify that Windows 11 will not officially run on the computers they themselves have used. to create the operating system.

A suspicion hangs over Microsoft and the manufacturers

What worries us the most about this is that everything indicates that we are facing one more case in which the manufacturers (OEMs) have imposed their criteria. They believe Windows 11 will grab enough users’ attention to consider switching their PCs to a more modern one, even if their device isn’t technically limited to running Windows 11.

It is not a conspiracy theory. This is not the first time that we have seen manufacturers get away and have a decisive influence on the decisions ultimately taken by Microsoft. Does anyone else remember the release of Windows 10 with a far from final version due to pressure from OEMs? What about the rushed launch of Windows Vista and its dire consequences?

These suspicions are fueled by a lack of information. Microsoft has very reasonably justified the requirements for TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, but has so far been unable to explain the “blacklist” of processors.

Unfortunately for Microsoft and OEMs, the leaked version (21996) allowed us to verify that there are no impediments to running Windows 11 on computers with “unsupported processors”. Everything works the same or better than in Windows 10. TPM and Secure Boot requirements, however, prevent the installation of the new version of Windows.

Last chance to turn around

Microsoft is expected to publish a blog post explaining its decision earlier this week. We would not like to see a simple explanation but rather a step back, even partial. It’s unreasonable that computers released in 2018 like the Surface Book 2 don’t officially support Windows 11.

Windows 11 is a great product. We love everything we’ve seen and the work of the Windows team has been commendable. This is why we particularly remember them, who must suffer to see how the fruit of their labor has been tarnished by a decision probably taken in the offices with strictly commercial motives.

Microsoft, it’s up to you to make it the most popular version of Windows. The work of the past few months has been excellent. Correct and apologize like the Xbox team did after announcing the Xbox Live Gold price increase. This is your last bullet. Don’t waste it.