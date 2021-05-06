A group of hoteliers accuses Revilla of eating and smoking inside a place and he defends himself: “It is an authorized site”

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:29 PM

The president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, was at the center of the controversy on Thursday, when a group of hoteliers berated him for leaving a restaurant in Santander. The regional president, who, due to the coronavirus pandemic, maintains the ban on being able to eat or drink in bars and restaurants, has been accused of breaking the rules.

Those who recorded him leaving the restaurant accused him of having “eaten inside” a restaurant and even accused him of having smoked a cigar there. “Where did he eat? He was locked with a padlock and with his cigar, smoking,” one of them snapped at him. The politician replied to these people that he does not smoke and assures that he has eaten “outside” in an “authorized” place.

But his justification did not appease those who rebuked him: “Hundreds of families ruined by your fault and you are joking. I don’t know how ashamed you are.

The president also of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria subsequently resorted to social media to insist on his defense and deny the accusations. On Twitter, he shared the following message: “To be clear, I ate in an open and ventilated place, not in a closed space, invited by a major company from Cantabria, which was the one who chose the place and made the reservation. “.