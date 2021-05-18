A group of people receive Pedro Sánchez with shouts and insults in Ceuta and beat up one of the official cars

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, was received on his arrival in Ceuta with cries and insults by a group of about fifty people who were waiting for him, first, at the exit of the helipad of the city autonomous, in the Juan Carlos I park, and later, on the outskirts of the autonomous palace where he met the president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas.

Sánchez arrived at around 5 p.m. by helicopter in Ceuta and, when he left the heliport by car with the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, he was reprimanded by the people gathered there, who were wearing a large Spanish flag.

Some demonstrators even managed to jump the police cordon to approach one of the official cars, but without consequences. In addition to swearing at Sánchez and Grande-Marlaska, the demonstrators also insulted media professionals.

The situation was repeated when the Sánchez delegation arrived at the seat of the autonomous government in Ceuta, where representatives of the central executive met Vivas to analyze the migration crisis.