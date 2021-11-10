a-jewel-of-the-castilian-romanesque-is-damaged-by-a-mysterious-cement-arrangement

The Romanesque church of Santa María del Castillo erected in Castronuño, Valladolid, a town of 860 inhabitants, carries since the 13th century at the top of the town. Recently some of the usual walkers noticed with alarm an unexpected element in that historic construction: gray concrete. Someone had taken the trowel and the mortar and arranged on his own a Property of Cultural Interest (BIC) according to the Junta de Castilla y León. This irregular intervention has damaged the artistic value of the temple and opens two unknowns in Castronuño: who did it and, above all, when. Some neighbors believe that it has happened recently; Others maintain that it has been like this for a long time, but that no one had ever noticed the damage. Now in the town they are trying to discover the author of the botch while they accuse the Junta of not acting on time and undertaking the obvious improvements that the building needs.

Walking around the walls of the warehouses The sides of the temple allow you to enjoy wide views of the Duero river that crosses the immense Castilian moor. In these walls you can see various arrangements that contrast with the light brown tone of the stone of these constructions. The mayor, Enrique Seoane (representative of the municipal group Your people take the floor), resigns himself while pointing to a window closed with cement, about four meters high, something that denotes that the anonymous laborer needed to climb a ladder “with a pot ”To achieve its purpose without anyone seeing it. The councilor criticizes that he has acted like this, but he talks about wide cracks in the warehouse where weeds grow without restraint, and whose roof needs repair: “The cement thing is an anecdote.”

The councilor points out that the protection and conservation that the BIC status should entail is an obstacle for the Diputación or local entities to pay for improvements: “Nothing can be done without the approval of the Archbishopric and Heritage, here it does not arrive the money”. Currently the Board is restoring some altarpieces, something that according to the mayor falls short because “without structure it is of little use.” What he regrets the most is that they intervene “too late.”

The church of Castronuño, in Valladolid in January 2019. Miguel Muñoz Carmona

The Archdiocese of Valladolid has announced that it will remove the cement patches that have sparked the protests, although it continues to doubt the time when these homemade fixes were introduced into the structure. For their part, Heritage spokespersons explain that these actions by “unqualified people” lack authorization and that after receiving the news they must “investigate to assess the impact of the action, responsibility and reparation” and coordinate with the diocese to repair the damage.

The illegal works offend Javier Castán, a doctor in art history from the University of Valladolid, who has dedicated several publications to the hermitage of Santo Cristo de San Juan. “It seems hard to believe that in a population of 800 no one has seen the person or people who have intervened in such a sloppy way and irresponsible, unless we are facing a new case Cecilia / Ecce Homo de Borja ”, Reflects the academic.

The expert praises the temple, the culmination of the late Castilian-Leon Romanesque, as the church has some Gothic touches, and censures what happened. The place also houses the funerary chapel of the prior of the Hospitallers of San Juan, Fernán Rodríguez de Valbuena, a crucial figure in the reign of Alfonso XI, whose exploits chronicles, romances and poems are glossed over, and who had a “patronage” built in Castronuño private ”something rare at the time.

To the mayor’s dismay about the damage caused to the Romanesque temple —the last improvements in the structure were made, he says, ago 60 years—, the malaise of three workers who work in the streets of the municipality joins. The women, who refuse to give their names, jokingly comment that they have not been despite their machinery, and deny knowing which castronuñero will have combined “ignorance and good faith” to repair the temple in this way.

Carmen Lucas and Carmen Francisco, from 44 and 49 years, they walk next to the Duero viewpoint and call the unexpected worker a “scoundrel”, because as much as “had to be fixed” this was not the way. Not even in the El Descanso bar, a regular forum for confessions and gatherings, they know who was responsible for the disaster. The waiter, Ángel Villareal, maintains that his patrons have protested that the architect did not even bother to use white cement so that it would be less appreciated on the walls. Now, pay attention to the reprisals against the bots: “If they catch him, let them shake him. It is an attack on a historical monument. ”