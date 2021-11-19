a-judge-investigates-crimes-of-injuries,-against-moral-integrity-and-illegal-detention-in-the-residence-for-autistic-people-in-alicante

A room in a care for children with autistic disorders in the city of Valencia. Mònica Torres

The head of the Court of Instruction 4 of Alicante, acting as guard, has agreed to provisionally release one of the workers detained for the alleged mistreatment in a sheltered chalet in the town of El Campello, about 14 kilometers from Alicante, which houses young people and adults with autism spectrum (ASD) and present psychiatric comorbidity and behavior problems. This was the only employee of the center who has gone to court in the open case for crimes of injuries, against moral integrity and illegal detention. He is the coordinator of the residence hall on whom the judge has imposed, as a precautionary measure, the prohibition to approach the concerted residence, where he served as coordinator, and its users.

Although only one of the three detainees has come before the judge, who has taken a statement, the investigation ended, in principle, with three people arrested: the director of the center, a 64 year old male; the coordinator; a 46 year old male; and a worker, a male 47 years of age ”, according to the Civil Guard in a statement. Three other employees have also been investigated: “the secretary, a 62 year old woman; another female 36 years old; and another man from 43 ″, according to a note from the Civil Guard.

The events took place in a villa, which has places arranged with the Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies. As Mónica Oltra, head of the department, explained Thursday, it detected alleged mistreatment and brought it to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office, after an ex officio inspection carried out at the center. He prepared a report that he delivered to the public prosecutor, which was already investigating irregularities for another complaint. The also Valencian vice president, of Compromís, highlighted the increase in the staff of inspectors, from seven to 34, who act ex officio both in public and private centers. “The inspection alerted thanks to the reinforcement in the increase of staff, because without inspection we cannot know if they are doing things as they should,” he argued. In addition, Oltra reported that the residents’ relatives were offered their transfer to other centers, but that they have chosen to remain in the assigned places.

In its press release this Friday, the Civil Guard explains that the so-called Operation Porchá, coordinated with the aforementioned inspection of Social Services of the Generalitat, began after a complaint from the employees of the center, ” the only one in the entire Valencian Community that treats Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) ”, the statement indicates. “Patients must be treated with special sensitivity due to the specific condition they present. ASD is a chronic neurological disorder that affects social interaction, communication and behavior of those who suffer from it. At present the cure is not known, so the therapy received by patients is very important ”, he continues.

“During the development of the operation, the agents focused their inquiries on the coordinator, on whom most of the complaints fell. In the inspections carried out in the facilities, an independent villa, they found an annex, next to the pool, that did not meet the minimum conditions of habitability, which was used as a stay for the attention of users “, says the note from the Civil Guard.