a-judge-withdraws-custody-of-her-baby-from-a-woman-for-living-in-“deep-galicia”

A judge from Marbella (Málaga) has withdrawn custody of her baby from a woman for living in what she calls “deep Galicia” in the car, in reference to a “very small population” from the Muros-Noia estuary (A Coruña). The head of the Court of First Instance number 7 of the Andalusian town, where the father of the minor resides, uses as one of the arguments of her decision that with him the one-year-old will grow up in a “cosmopolitan city”, with “everything type of infrastructures “, with” a good hospital “and” all kinds of schools to educate a child, public or private. “

For the magistrate María Belén Ureña Carazo, Marbella” it offers multiple possibilities for the proper development of a child’s personality and for it to grow up in a happy environment ”. This “does not happen”, he affirms, in the town of Galicia where the mother resides, which is “far from everything” and in which she does not have “job options”, as can be read in the judicial order advanced this Sunday by The voice of Galicia. The resolution has outraged the defense of women, who filed a complaint against the judge last Friday before the disciplinary committee of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

The woman’s lawyer, Claudia Traba, considers that it is a “partial” order and plans to challenge the judge. Traba does not explain how Ureña has been able to withdraw with these arguments the custody of a mother who has dedicated herself to raising the child since he was born. As stated in the complaint filed with the CGPJ, referring to “deep Galicia” supposes “absolute contempt” and is “discriminatory against Galicia and its rural areas”. The lawyer adds that the expression is “insulting, archaic and unfair, and as impertinent as it is inappropriate for someone who is supposed to administer justice on behalf of the State.” “Its expression no longer as a mere opinion but as a determining criterion” to withdraw custody and custody “is completely inappropriate, extravagant and manifestly disrespectful,” concludes the claim.

The court decision also it has provoked the rejection of various political formations. For the spokesperson for the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG), Ana Pontón, “it cannot be allowed” for a judge to use “deep Galicia as an argument to deprive a mother of her child in the middle of the year 2021 ″, While Néstor Rego, deputy of this formation in Congress, has crossed out the order of “Gallegophobia, classism and violation of rights”. Antón Gómez-Reino, secretary general of Podemos in Galicia, appreciates “deep ignorance” in the judge. “It would not hurt part of the judiciary to pass in it a summer or two ”, from the PSdeG-PSOE ironizes his number two, Pablo Arangüena.