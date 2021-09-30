a-law-against-light-pollution-with-many-lights

Light pollution is recognized by the UN as a subtype of air pollution. However, currently there is still little or no real control over it (with the exception of La Palma, northern Tenerife and Catalonia). A new draft decree law is currently on public display, the objective of which is supposed to be to reduce energy consumption and light pollution. The main problem is that it does not give any guarantee that it will actually do what it is after.

One of the great problems of LED lighting, which is regulated for the first time in Spain, is that its manufacture involves a much higher environmental impact than traditional high-pressure sodium lamps, so the transition to LED can end in disaster. Because although LEDs have many potential advantages, that something can be done well does not mean that it is actually done well and in Spain we know a lot about that. Here we had the Rus LED fraud in Valencia as an extreme case, but a large part of the pioneers of LED installations in Spain have paid the consequences.

In addition, LEDs come hand in hand of two other poison pills. The most efficient LEDs are the bluest, which on the other hand are the ones with the greatest environmental impact, the cheapest and the most glare-producing. The price difference with the more sustainable LEDs can be only one 10%, but without a system to short this, it The only thing that is taken into account in public tenders is the price of the installation and some requirements established by the IDAE (Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving), tailored to the industry, not to reduce light pollution.

The current decree will not reduce light pollution. It is the unanimous opinion of the Spanish Network of Light Pollution Studies. We also do not think that it will be an efficient way to reduce CO2 emissions because it does not provide guarantees of this, due to the rebound effect and that the manufacture of LEDs emits a lot. So who does this benefit? I leave the reader to draw their own conclusions.

The problem is that it is too new a topic. Until now we didn’t even have a clear idea of ​​how global light pollution is growing. We know that from 1992 to 2017 has increased by at least one 49% all over the world. In Spain, this growth has been at least 57% between 1992 to 2012. From 2012, things get complicated. To make this calculation we have used data from two American satellites and both are blind to blue light, that makes us not see well the LEDs that we put mostly in Spain, so blue light pollution in Spain could have dropped to “only ”A 15% more than in 1992 or have increased to 300%.

But there is hope: there are places that we are protecting effectively. La Palma is one of those places. Or the city of Madrid, in just one year, lowered the power of its public lighting by half without anyone noticing. This did not come out of nowhere; In La Palma the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias has been controlling all the facilities for almost 25 years and in Madrid they have been slow to use 15 years a strategy that was proposed by the Madrid Astronomical Association and later the Group for the protection of the Sky.

Almería and Granada, for its part, are two of the provinces in which we have first-rate observatories and they are still not effectively protected, while light pollution continues to rise in both provinces.

Spanish researchers are based on texts supported by the United States Department of Energy, the DGT, the International Lighting Committee, laws passed in France, the recommendations of the American Association of Lighting Engineers, the Joint Research Center of the European Commission, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Next week there will be a meeting of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs to deal with light pollution. The conference was to be held on La Palma, but due to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, it will only be online. According to the organization of the congress, no one from the Ministry of Industry or Ecological Transition will participate in the conference. According to sources from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, the new decree could have several negative consequences for the island, when La Palma lives off tourism and the cultivation of bananas. The island had made astrotourism one of its hallmarks. A volcano and a decree the same month damaging the island.

It is said in several parts of the decree that exceptions will be applied for security and that security will increase. Scientific evidence does not go in that direction.

Obviously, saving is easy. Making our streets safe and beautiful (always bearing in mind that we are polluting) is not. To do this requires not only good commercial products, but also good lighting design and much more. The activists pro-security of the woman of the United Kingdom recently denounced that from the years 80 it was known how to design a city to be safe for women, but that were systematically ignored. While. the municipalities washed their faces, lighting up more and more, when that was not effective.

In short, in the new law we are currently hand in hand with the industry. We have the unique opportunity to guide the way so that it is positive for everyone, including the industry, but that will only be possible if we also go hand in hand with science and data.

Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel is a researcher at the University of Exeter.

