A legionnaire kills himself while training in the mountains – ScoopCube

The essentials In an accident on Thursday 3 June, a legionnaire died and another was injured while training in the mountains in Savoy, said emergency services and the army.

On Thursday, June 3, the rope team of the two soldiers was pulling in the sector of the tip of the Gargan (2,767 meters) in the Beaufortain massif in Savoy at the beginning of the afternoon when a piece of snow broke off, according to the High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon (PGHM) Based in Bourg-Saint-Maurice, which opened an investigation.

The deceased victim, around thirty years old, belonged to the 2nd foreign engineering regiment based in Saint-Christol-d’Albion (Vaucluse) and was in a rope team with a soldier from the same unit, who, according to the 27th Infantry Brigade, belonged to the the regiment belongs.

According to the National Association for the Study of Snow and Avalanches (Anena), the number of people due to mountain avalanches in the 2020-2021 season is one of the highest in the last 50 years with 39 deaths (as of May 20).

Heavy snow followed by a hot spell has weighed on the past few weeks, with 17 deaths in a month if we include Thursday’s death.