a-man-arrested-for-abusing-and-getting-pregnant-a-minor,-his-partner's-granddaughter

The National Police have arrested in Seville a 52 year-old man accused of sexually abusing a minor for two years and making her pregnant, which they convinced not to say anything and that if she did they would blame her. The investigation began last Friday, after the mother and daughter appeared at the police station to report the sexual abuse that the minor had been suffering for two years by the sentimental partner of her maternal grandmother.

The The decision to report came after the young woman’s confession to her mother that she was 20 weeks pregnant, as well as the sexual relations she had had with her grandmother’s partner. Since the youngest was five years old, her mother used to leave her with her grandmother during work periods. However, when she was 14 years old, she began to leave her with her grandmother’s partner in a farm where the detainee worked as a guard.

It was during this period that the minor She was forced to accede to the sexual desires of who she considered her grandfather, even normalizing these relationships for fear of being punished and causing a family problem, as her aggressor manifested. Agents of the Group of Minors of the National Police in Seville took charge of the investigation and, after taking various steps, they proceeded to arrest HP R, for a crime of sexual abuse with penetration. The aggressor was brought to justice, which decreed his immediate admission to prison.