A man dies in the middle of the street, victim of cardiac arrest – ScoopCube

The essentials Despite the rapid intervention of the rescue workers, a 53-year-old man died of cardiac arrest on Monday, May 31, on the public highway in Bon-Encontre in Lot-et-Garonne.

Once on site, the fire fighters from the Agen barracks took over the injured person with a heart massage, quickly supported by the emergency doctors from SMUR.

Despite the joint efforts of the rescuers, this employee of an earth moving company could not be resuscitated.