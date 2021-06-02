A man suspected of killing his father and injuring his mother is taken by the gendarmes in the Ardèche. searched – ScoopCube

the essentials A call for witnesses was launched by the Ardèche gendarmerie to find a “dangerous person”. He is suspected of killing his father and injuring his mother.

Maxime Coulange, 37 years old and, according to the Privas Public Prosecutor’s Office, has a “psychiatric history”, is actively wanted by the Ardèche gendarmes for murder. He is suspected of killing his father and injuring his mother in Saint-Juste-d’Ardèche on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday June 2.

Considerable security resources were used to find this man, with no fewer than 160 gendarmes currently trying to find the man in his mid-thirties.

The alarm was raised by the defendant’s aunt, who lives in a neighboring house and heard the victims’ screams. “He has since been actively sought by the gendarmes, who are supported with air resources and a dog team,” added the public prosecutor’s office, which initiated a preliminary investigation into “murder”.

The murder weapon was not found.

The gendarmerie will ask you to call 17 if they have any information that could help locate the person.