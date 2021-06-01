A man was found dead by a gunshot in Saint-Michel near Cazères – ScoopCube

In Saint-Michel, a small town near Cazères, the main firefighters and gendarmes are on duty. A man in his forties has died.

A man was killed by a shotgun this Tuesday June 1st in the main street of the town of Saint-Michel near Cazères in the south of the Haute-Garonne.

The fire brigade was alerted at 5:50 p.m., but when the first rescue team arrived on site, their members could only determine the death of the victim, a man who was around 45 years old.

The gendarmes are there and the road is closed. “Was he shot by someone or did he kill himself … I don’t know,” said a local resident, very shocked.

Further information follows.