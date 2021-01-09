A Mercury-Jupiter-Saturn trio will be seen in the sky tonight, admire the breathtaking view of the Triple Conjunction – Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury shine in a triple conjunction today evening, see an amazing astronomical event

Strong points:

A rare astronomical sight will be seen in the sky today, Saturn-Jupiter-Mercury will be seen forming triangles, the three planets will be around each other for four days, the exact triangle will be formed on the 10th January, Jupiter and Saturn approached on December 21, an almost astral astronomical event was seen

A wonderful astronomical event is going to take place in space tonight. What hardly anyone has seen before today. Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn will form a triangle on January 9 and 10, that is, after sunset today and tomorrow. These brightly lit stars can be easily seen on a clear day after sunset. On Saturday evening, they will be seen in the southwestern sky, which will be brighter on Sunday.

This view will also be seen in February

This view will be seen first on January 8 and then on January 11, but will be clearer on weekends. At the same time, Mercury only takes 88 days to circle the sun. Therefore, the same point of view will be reviewed in February. It can be seen in the northern hemisphere of the Earth. On January 9 and 10, the three planets will form an exact triangle and will be clearly visible after sunset. The exact triangle will not be there on January 11 but the viewing angle will remain.

May be seen?

The union of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury can also be seen with the naked eye on a clear day. If you have an astronomical telescope, it will be visible and clear. However, NASA and other space agencies will also post videos and photos of this incident.

The Saturn-Jupiter union took place on December 21

Earlier, on December 21, Saturn and Jupiter made Earthlings the best astronomical gift of the year. 400 years later, these two planets came together so closely that they looked the same when viewed from Earth. The peculiarity is that after 800 years this opportunity presented itself at night, thanks to which it could be seen, otherwise both were hiding in the sun. The Great Conjunction takes place every 20 years, but this year the two have arrived at a distance of only 0.1 degrees, making it a rare event.

2020 year of astronomical events

In the year 2020 itself, the comet of the century was considered NEOWISE. On July 23, a rare astronomical event was observed in space. During this time, comets have been seen in many parts of the world without the help of binoculars. This comet will not return for 6,800 years. The nearly three-mile-wide comet NEOWISE or C / 2020 F3 was first discovered by the infrared NEOWISE spacecraft in March.