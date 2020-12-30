A mob demolished historic temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, video has surfaced

A Hindu temple was destroyed by a mob led by local clerics on Wednesday in the Karak district of Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Islamabad, Pakistan. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, in which scores of people are seen smashing the temple walls and roof. At the same time, the mob attacked the temple so much that it completely destroyed it. Let me tell you, this is not the first incident of temple damage in Pakistan, even before there were attacks on temples in Pakistan. A handful of tweets called War of Pakistan Minority also tweeted a video in which people attempting to demolish the historic temple can be clearly seen in which the inhabitants of the temple have been destroyed. The administration took permission to expand, but local clerics organized a mob to destroy the temple. Local administration and police officials are also said to have remained silent onlookers as the temple sank underground. The temple was ruled by the Maulvi, and the historic temple located in Teri village in Karak district and the tomb of Paramhans ji Maharaj were restored and enlarged in 2015 in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling. The temple was destroyed by a local mufti in 1997 and taken over. People Said: “This is the New Pakistan” Many people have called this incident “shameful”, condemning the way religious minorities are treated in the country. Please say that there are constant reports of atrocities against Hindu minorities and forced conversions in Pakistan.