A mysterious first trailer for the new MCU film – Old Sport Republic

Culture News The Eternals: A mysterious first trailer for the new MCU movie Published on May 26th, 2021 at 6:55 am, updated on May 26th, 2021 at 6:53 am Marvel continues to present the MCU phase 4 films Eyes on the Eternal’s side as the feature film has just unveiled its first trailer. The Eternals is expected in theaters on November 3rd and is the third Phase 4 film. It will be released after Black Window, which is expected on July 7th, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is due on September 1st will be available. Directed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland, the film has a very solid cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. The film, the scenario of which remains rather mysterious at the moment, will tell the adventures of the Eternals, overwhelmed beings created by the Heavenly many centuries ago. They live all over the galaxy and are constantly fighting against the deviants who have apparently decided to lead a new offensive. The link between humanity and the Eternals is Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harrington, a human who had a relationship with Sersi, one of the members of this alien species with superpowers. The trailer revealed by Marvel is already the subject of many theories, but we’ll have to wait a few more months to find out what the hell it’s about. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP