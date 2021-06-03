a new day in Martel this Thursday – ScoopCube

the essentials For Emmanuel Macron, a new day of sightseeing begins this Thursday. After his tour of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie this Wednesday, the head of state is expected in Martel to discuss with the residents and stroll through the streets.

After Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, Emmanuel Macron takes the road to Martel north of the Lot this Thursday morning. There he is expected by Raphaël Daubet, the mayor of Martel, to visit the center of the medieval city at 10 a.m. To plan: handshakes, selfies and a new tour. An excursion could take place in Cahors at the end of the afternoon. At the same time, Aurélien Pradié, Lot’s deputy candidate for the regional elections, receives Gérard Larcher, the President of the Senate.

In Martel, traders and residents have been preparing to receive the head of state since the beginning of the week. Jean-François Coulié, the head of the Périgord walnut counter, has already planned to turn on his oven just before the President of the Republic passes by, so that the President can emerge through the seductive smell and taste his caramelized nuts. Mr Etienne, the manager, plans to stay open longer than usual in hopes of having a discussion with Emmanuel Macron.