a-new-lava-flow-from-the-la-palma-volcano-advances-towards-the-sea-and-affects-more-surface

The La Palma volcano retakes its destructive power after several days in which the lava was limited to passing through trampled territory. It does, yes, with less force than a few weeks ago. Carmen López, the director of the Central Geophysical Observatory of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and scientific advisor of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), pointed out this Thursday that the contribution of lava to a new stream that is currently running between the mountains of La Laguna and Todoque. This new language is affecting virgin terrain, parallel to a previous one (the so-called colada 4) and is located about 300 meters away from the coast. “It cannot be guaranteed that it reaches the sea”, Francisco Prieto, Pevolca’s master plan technician, has completed, “since there have been many times when they have stopped on their way”.

It is the latest chapter of a natural disaster that turns its day 60 in eruption and that has already devastated 1. 040 hectares of land , just over 1% of the island. “The volcano does not give us truce,” said Prieto. “Some days it gives us peaks in some values ​​and other days it gives us in others.” On this day, sulfur dioxide emissions (a measure to determine the strength of the volcano), have rebounded to a range of values ​​between 16. 000 and 32.000 tons per day after several days of declines. López, however, preferred to emphasize that the downward trend is maintained in this chapter.

The tremor, the acoustic footprint left by the rise towards the surface of magma and gas, had rebounded until reaching a peak that remained until Wednesday. This Thursday, on the other hand, this signal has dropped “until it reaches a low level at the moment”, according to Carmen López, which may mean a lower contribution towards the cone.

Seismicity deserves a separate chapter. , which this Wednesday registered its peak since the eruption began. This data is still high, although it has fallen in the last 24 hours. Still, tremors are still frequent on the island. The largest of those registered this Thursday occurred at 8 35 local time. This tremor reached a magnitude of 3.9 and could be felt with an intensity IV on a scale that reaches XII. The seismic episode is not over yet. The Pevolca, in fact, warns that “it is possible that more felt earthquakes may occur, with intensities of up to VI and that” small landslides in sloping areas “may occur.

The quality the air continues to be a concern for the authorities. In the last day, extremely unfavorable levels have been registered in Los Llanos de Aridane and unfavorable in Puntagorda and Tazacorte, with high values ​​practically all day, producing three non-consecutive exceedances of the alert threshold. Ashes continue to be a common currency throughout the western area, especially in Los Llanos de Aridane, where recommended values ​​have been exceeded. It is also expected that the wind will turn eastward on Thursday and Friday, which will hinder airport operations.

Visit of Pedro Sánchez

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, plans to travel to the island this Friday for the seventh time, the day that will be two months after the eruption. During his stay, he will meet with the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, who begins a two-day visit to the island to learn about the effects of the eruption at Cumbre Vieja.

So far, in all his trips to La Palma, Sánchez has joined the meetings of the Pevolca’s steering committee and, in several of them, has held meetings with some of the families evicted from their homes or with affected economic sectors by the eruption. On Saturday, the leader of the PSOE will travel to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to accompany his party colleagues on the first day of the Regional Congress of the Canarian Socialists, in which Ángel Víctor Torres will be re-elected Secretary General.