a-new-technique-confirms-the-existence-of-a-living-great-grandson-of-sioux-chief-sitting-bull

The Danish scientist Eske Willerslev says that when he started working as a teacher, he hung a poster of Sitting Bull on the wall of his office. “When I had to make difficult decisions, I would look at him and think: what would Sitting Bull do in this case?”, Recalls the researcher. The indigenous chief went down in history as the winner in 1876 of the Battle of Little Big Horn, in which men from different tribes they annihilated the troops of the 7th US Cavalry Regiment, commanded by General Custer, whose corpse was hideously mutilated on the great plains. And Willerslev has helped the Sioux chief win one last battle after his death: the genetic identification of a living great-grandson.

Sitting Bull was killed by Indian policemen in 1890, when he was to be arrested. A military surgeon, Horace Deeble, then took the opportunity to steal a lock of his hair and his pants, in order to keep them as a souvenir. Both pieces were finished six years later in Washington at the Smithsonian Institution, which returned them to the alleged descendants of the indigenous leader in a solemn ceremony in 2007 . One of them was Ernie LaPointe, a man born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (South Dakota) who was orphaned at 17 years, he enlisted in the army at 18, fought in the war of Vietnam and returned from there with post-traumatic stress disorder that plunged him into alcoholism for nearly two decades, according to himself in a documentary in 2013. Comparing his DNA to that of Sitting Bull’s lock of hair shows that indeed the Sioux chief was his great-grandfather.

Willerslev’s team was slow 14 years to perform the analysis because he had to invent a new technique, capable of identifying tiny fragments of ancient DNA. Sitting Bull’s hair was “extremely degraded” after a century of storage at room temperature at the Smithsonian Institution Museum in Washington. It is the first time that a family link has been established between a living person and a historical figure so distant in time and with such limited genetic information, according to Willerslev, from the University of Copenhagen.

Sioux Chief Sitting Bull, photographed towards 1885. Smithsonian Institution

“This method will be useful in cases in which there are scarce amounts of DNA and it is desired to establish biological relationships, for example, in forensic cases, with the remains of an unnamed corpse or for the identification of a suspect with little available DNA, ”says Willerslev. Their study, published this Wednesday in the specialized journal Science Advances , cites interest in historical figures such as the King Richard III of England, the American outlaw Jesse James and the members of the Russian Romanov dynasty.

Biologist Vanessa Villalba, an expert in ancient DNA, applauds the new work, in which no has participated. “The complexity comes when we want to estimate degrees of kinship in two old samples with partial genetic information that is not 100% comparable , since it covers different regions of the genome ”, explains Villalba, from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, in Barcelona. “Another problem that is added when you work with old samples is that you do not know if the kinship relationship is longitudinal, that is, if they are great-grandfather-great-grandson or, in fact, they are cousins, since both imply a third degree of kinship. . In this case, that problem would not exist ”, the researcher celebrates.

The new method opens a door to connect past and present. And Ernie LaPointe wants to cross it as soon as possible. Sitting Bull’s body was buried at Fort Yates, North Dakota, but his great-grandson is convinced his relatives opened the grave in 1953 and his bones were taken to a new grave, in Mobridge, South Dakota. At present, both places receive visitors. “I know that the remains that were transferred to Mobridge are those of our ancestor, but there are skeptics,” explains the great-grandson of Toro Sentado to EL PAÍS. LaPointe hopes that a new method of genetic analysis will help to find out where his great-grandfather is really buried.

The veteran of the Vietnam War would like the world to remember his great-grandfather as a person who “ he cared about the health and well-being of his people through the sacred ceremony of the Dance of the Sun, and that he gave his life for them ”. Danish geneticist Eske Willerslev goes further: “Sitting Bull is a symbol of courage, intelligence and goodness: the ideal leader.”

