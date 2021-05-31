a new trailer for the Bandai Namco title – Old Sport Republic

Slated for September 2021, Tales of Arise is an RPG published by Bandai Namco and puts you in the heart of a solar system where two planets painfully try to live together. In a new trailer, Tales of Arise reveals the mystical artifacts of the 4 playable characters: Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell and Law. A new support character, Zephyr, capable of fighting but most of all playing the role of leader as his teammates have great confidence in him. Bandai Namco also announced information about the next-gen releases of their title. This makes loading before the fight faster, while two modes are proposed: “Performance” (60 fps) and “Graphics” (resolution in 4K). Haptic feedback is also used on the PS5: Tales of Arise will be released on September 10, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. By Rob_Bellamy, writing to jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter