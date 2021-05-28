A new trailer for the God of Mischief! – Old Sport Republic

News Culture Loki: A New Trailer For The God Of Mischief! Posted on May 28th, 2021 at 11:04 am Studio Marvel again offers us a new trailer for their new series Loki. Available June 9, 2021, find it on Disney +, with new episodes every Wednesday! Good or bad, that is the question we ask ourselves at Loki, and why not both in the end? We will follow the adventure of the famous god of mischief, but you should know that this series is based on “the Loki of the past”: In fact, in “Endgame” the Avengers go back in time to get the “Tesseract”, Loki steals it from them . The latter comes from a spatiotemporal error, thanks to which it travels in time. In any case, we are dealing with the Loki, who we have known since 2011: Infinity War “is confronted by Thanos, who has him with strangled with a gesture. The events told in this series tell us the story of a Loki from a parallel dimension. A rather complicated context, we admit: From June 9th 2021 you will find new episodes of Loki every Wednesday on Disney + -Series! By Pauluxxor, writing jeuxvideo.com MP