a-newly-discovered-planetary-system-gives-a-glimpse-of-the-future-after-the-death-of-the-sun

An international group of scientists, with the participation of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CISC), has discovered a planetary system formed by a Jovian planet, that is, similar to Jupiter, which orbits a white dwarf. This gaseous planet has a 40% more mass than Jupiter and the white dwarf has a 60% of the mass of the Sun. The research has been published by the journal Nature . Camilla Danielski, astrophysicist at the IAA-CSIC and one of the study participants, highlights that with this finding “there is a guarantee that there are planets in our system that can survive the evolution of the star.” This could glimpse the future of the Solar System when the Sun is nearing its end and becoming a red giant in 5. 000 million years from now.

The Sun, like other similar stars, evolves over thousands of years until it becomes a white dwarf, like the one that forms the new planetary system. Pedro Amado, principal investigator of CARMENES of the CSIC, an instrument to detect exoplanets and an expert in these objects, explains this process: “These solar-type stars They go through a red giant phase in which the outer layers expand as the star consumes the materials it has to generate energy, and there comes a time when these outermost layers are emitted to the outside. What is exposed is the core of the star, which is what we know as a white dwarf. ”

The discovered planetary system was seen for the first time in 2010 through gravitational microlensing, a technique that is sensitive to cold planets and that allows probing objects around all kinds of stars; the main difference with other detection methods is that it does not depend on the light of the host star. Subsequently, it was observed and photographed several more times with an infrared instrument from the Keck II telescope in the United States. When trying to study the host star, the team of scientists discovered that its light was not bright enough to be an adult star. Due to the characteristics, they also ruled out that they were neutron stars, black holes and brown dwarfs. Therefore, it had to be a white dwarf

The researchers say that the separation between the Jovian planets and these stars is usually five or six astronomical units (AU, the mean distance between the Earth and the Sun). This time, however, the orbital separation is 2.8 AU. In addition, they point out that the planet and the host star were born at the same time.

Regarding the consequences of this work, Amado emphasizes that it is one of the first and most important steps to understand the complete history of the Solar System, understanding this history as “what will occur in the future”, and adds that it can help to understand the complete evolution of planetary systems. In relation to what will happen thousands of years from now, Joshua Blackman, professor at the University of Tasmania (Australia) and lead author, summarizes that after the evolution of the Sun it is expected that this will destroy Mercury and Venus and possibly the Land. Instead, Mars and the outer gas giant planets will survive. “Our discovery shows that the standard picture of how planetary systems evolve as their host star dies is likely to be correct,” he details. Regarding said survival, Danielski points out that it has to be within a range of separation between star and planet, not too close to eat the planet, not too far to get lost in space.

Past and future studies

These planetary systems have been studied for years, but with less success than in this latest work. In September of 2020 another research was published in Nature in which a possible candidate for a giant planet orbiting a dwarf was presented White. It was roughly the same size as Jupiter and was no more than 14 times as massive, with a certainty of 95%. Danielski assures that the problem with this study is that the mass of this planet is not exactly known, that only the upper limit is known with certainty and, therefore, it could be, or not, a planet.

Pedro Amado, along with other IAA-CSIC colleagues, continues with the intention of finding other planetary systems like this one. This time it will be through the instrument Espresso, a spectrograph of very high resolution and precision that is in the VLT (a system of four telescopes) in Chile. This tool will measure radial velocity in meters per second. According to the Spanish Society of Astrophysics (SEA), radial velocity is “the speed with which a celestial object, normally a star, moves away from or closer to the Earth”. The objective is to detect a Jovian planet around a white dwarf, but much closer and that it can be looked at “as many times as we want”, clarifies the scientist.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .