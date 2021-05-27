A Nintendo Switch Pro available in a few months? – Old Sport Republic

Hardware News A Nintendo Switch Pro Available In A Few Months? Posted on May 27th, 2021 at 10:30 am Would a new version of the Nintendo Switch arrive earlier than expected despite the current shortage? At any rate, this is what the Bloomberg media seems to be saying. The details come from the sources of the journalists of the famous Bloomberg: A new Nintendo Switch would replace the current model from September to October 2021. In other words, this version would be sold together with the Lite, with the standard switch gradually being withdrawn. According to the article published a few hours ago, Nintendo Co. is already preparing to assemble its machine in July. Despite the lack of semiconductors, production should then peak in the October-December quarter: “The production lines are better prepared for the possible upheavals in components and parts used by Nintendo and face less competition than the more powerful consoles of its competitors.” . Two challenges remain to be overcome: the lack of integrated circuits and Bluetooth components, which have already slowed switch production in the past few months.

An announcement before E3?

The announcement could be imminent, even before the big E3 show takes place on June 12th. An anticipation that would then allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games. According to Takashi Mochizuki and Debby Wu, Bloomberg reporters, the challenge is to quickly position yourself in the new generation market: the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X machines improve the visual fidelity, speed and performance of their predecessors, and both have been made in offered extremely limited quantities since their inception. The switch manufacturer's answer is to upgrade its flagship console to a 7-inch OLED display from Samsung and a faster Nvidia chip, which will enable it to provide 4K output when connected to a TV connected. – Bloomberg: "An updated switch can be extremely valuable in extending the lifecycle of the platform," added analyst Matthew Kanterman. The exact price is unknown, but the machine is expected to be more expensive than the current model due to more expensive components and rising labor costs in China. The official name is not shared by informants.