a-person-dies-on-la-palma-while-carrying-out-cleaning-tasks

A 72 year old man has died while removing ashes from his home, located within the exclusion zone caused by the La Palma volcano, in Los Llanos Aridane, as reported sources close to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). The deceased person is a neighbor who had authorization from the emergency device to carry out ash cleaning work and who has been missed since yesterday, after the people with permission to access the area had left. The body has been found in a house in the Corazoncillo neighborhood, located on the border between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso. The Civil Guard is investigating whether his death is due to a fall from the roof while cleaning the volcanic ash or to other circumstances.

“From the Pevolca Plan of the Government of the Canary Islands,” the agency said in a statement , “We reiterate the rules established for cleaning homes, that is, residents should only access the exclusion zones within the established protocol: exhaustive control of town halls and clean only those roofs that are passable to remove ashes and always with adequate self-protection measures ”. The Pevolca emphasizes that “the investigations are being carried out by the Civil Guard and at the moment” it is not possible to affirm “what are the causes or circumstances of death.”

“There are professional personnel working on labor cleaning at all times ”, explained this afternoon the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende. “But it is evident that they cannot cope, and it is clear that there are many neighbors who want to clean their roofs”, something that can be done “following the protocols”. Morcuende has also stated that it will be necessary to wait until “the autopsy is carried out” to find out the causes of death of this La Palma neighbor, but it is not ruled out that he could have died “from suffocation when being buried by the ashes of the roof” from which it supposedly fell while I was cleaning it.

Morcuende has also stressed that roof cleaning is an activity that has been allowed since the accumulation of ashes began and is developed in collaboration with city councils. The consistories must have a register of the people who are going to carry out this work, have designated a corresponding person in charge, and all the information must be provided to the Civil Guard.

Seismicity and ash on the day 56

The sad news has occurred on the 56 day of life of the volcano of La Palma. The streams emitted by the cone run mainly on the mantle left by the first ones, which minimizes the damage in the last hours and feeds the lava delta on the west coast. “That is good news, we do not have overflows or spills to other points,” Morcuende himself explained. According to their data, the growth of this fajana, which has completely ended the Playa de los Guirres, is the one that has caused the growth of 9.2 hectares of surface affected by the washings, which means a total of 1. 018, 7 hectares of the 70. 830 that the island measures.

This Saturday, the island was startled with another earthquake of 5.0 magnitude and a maximum intensity of V on the European scale (which reaches XII). This event, one of the strongest among those registered since September 19, does not mean, however, that seismicity has increased. Quite the contrary, according to Morcuende and the spokesperson for the scientific committee, María José Blanco. “The seismicity continues at low values”, both recalled. Almost all of those that occur occur at great depths, greater than 30 kilometers, “but in a descending number”, according to the volcanologist. “Seismicity at intermediate depths remains low and no surface seismicity is registered.

The poor air quality, however, has forced the Cabildo de La Palma to paralyze the collection of belongings in different locations in the municipality of Fuencaliente. Especially noteworthy is the action of sulfur dioxide and the upturn that has been registered in the emission of particles smaller than ten microns, that is, volcanic ash, especially in Los Llanos de Aridane. And that, despite the fact that the meteorological conditions are favoring the dispersion of pollutants.