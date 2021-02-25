A person from the PP near Bárcenas kept the three boxes with documents on the party’s box B

The former treasurer of the Popular Party, Luis Bárcenas, assured before the Punic conspiracy judge that he had kept three boxes of documentation on box B of the national PP. According to sources in his entourage, this documentation was kept by a person of the PP very close to the former popular treasurer who would have kept these papers, which at the time were sealed by Bárcenas himself, although they do not know if he continues to keep them.

This is part of the statement of Bárcenas, who appeared as a witness, and who also ensured that all the territorial organizations of the PP had their own box B, that Genoa set the maximum limit for official expenses and that afterwards each autonomous structure has managed to frame it as much as possible with black money. These declarations intervene on the eve of the following Monday March 1, when the case B of the PP trial is resumed with the testimony of the ex-treasurer, in the file of the Gürtel affair called “Bárcenas papers”.

During this day, Luis Bárcenas assured to have delivered with the late Álvaro Lapuerta an envelope of 60,000 euros from a builder in Esperanza Aguirre in his own office in Genoa.

Regarding the delivery, which allegedly took place in 2007, the former treasurer said that the president of the Ploder company, Luis Gálvez, brought the cash to the PP headquarters. “Due to the size of the envelope, they should have been 500 euro bills,” he said verbatim.

Gálvez gave the money to Bárcenas and Álvaro Lapuerta, who in turn brought the envelope to the office of the former president of the Community of Madrid. Bárcenas also explained that he was not sure if Aguirre had later contacted Gálvez to thank him, nor was he sure if it was for a specific job, “but it was to have a good relationship.” , he declared before the judge.

Esperanza Aguirre, in a statement, denied that Luis Bárcenas had given him an envelope of 60,000 euros and announced a criminal complaint against the former treasurer of the Popular Party. He crosses out Bárcenas’ statements as “utterly false” and asserts that they were made “without any evidence to back them up”.

“Never, never, at any time have I received money from Mr. Bárcenas or Mr. [Álvaro] Lapuerta ”, she asserts, insisting that Bárcenas’ accusation against her is“ an outright lie ”.

In this sense, Aguirre attributes this judicial declaration of Bárcenas to a strategy aimed at “improving the prison situation of his wife”, Rosalía Iglesias, and refers to the letter that the former treasurer sent to the prosecution a few weeks ago, in which he pointed it out to herself and former President Mariano Rajoy, among other senior party officials.

The former popular leader says that Bárcenas’ intention is for his wife to obtain benefits “under the same conditions that Isabel Jordán enjoyed, sentenced to over twenty years and released today thanks to the actions of the same lawyer who, for only a few weeks, he defends Mr. Bárcenas and his wife. “

Precisely, this Wednesday, the commission of treatment of the prison of Madrid of Soto del Real proposed the granting of two penitentiary permits of six days each for the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, although it is the supervisory judge prison who will make the decision.

As prison sources indicated to LaSexta on Wednesday, the unanimous decision of the Treatment Commission was adopted since Bárcenas has already served a quarter of the sentence for the Gürtel case.

Such was the reaction of the PP, insinuating that these permits were part of the agreement with the prosecution, while it came from the prison supervision judge.