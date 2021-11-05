'a-police-movie':-an-immersion-between-documentary-and-fiction-in-the-mexican-patrol-cars

Since his debut in 2014 with Güeros , The Mexican Alonso Ruizpalacios should not be lost sight of. If that film proposed a trip to the stranded life of some students mired in the boredom of the break that led to 1999 the year of strike at the National University – ” We are the strike of the strike ”, said one of the characters in this film who was chasing the shadow of an old musician who once made Bob Dylan cry—, his next film, Museo (2018), held another type of physical and existential journey to address similar questions about the lack of destiny and identity. The film, a thriller at times comic, plunged into a real event, the theft at the beginning of the eighties of more than one hundred pre-Hispanic jewels from the National Museum of Anthropology, which surprisingly It was not in the hands of professionals but of two young people trapped in the nothingness of their suburban life as eternal students.

Somehow, although from a completely different place, the new work of Ruizpalacios, A police film, is once again a road movie, more urban, circular and street, about two municipal police officers, Teresa and Montoya, that evoke their arrival in the body and their love story. Teresa remembers how she followed in her father’s footsteps, who when she learned of her daughter’s intentions, rejected her causing a wound that she remembers as a shot “to the soul” that was only closed thanks to a letter in which the father acknowledged what that he was never able to tell her face to face. It is just a detail in a cross story that in the middle of the film hits a steering wheel that radically changes its course.

Because A police film is the story of Teresa and Montoya, but also of the two actors who play them. A story whose true nature goes beyond the limits between documentary and fiction to show how much of the former is in the latter and vice versa. The immersion of the two actors, Mónica del Carmen and Raúl Briones, in the lives of the two main characters is exciting, full of information about the police but also about their own creative process and with the interesting paradox that you believe them more when they act than when they are themselves.

In their acting research, with some great moment like Briones in the barbershop, both express what they think about an institution that above all inspires distrust and afraid. Thus, and despite the fact that “no one in their right mind would want to be a policeman” in Mexico City, the two interpreters will delve into the reasons for a vocation undermined by a sick and corrupt system that from the initial sequence of childbirth shows its abandonment to the citizen that you really need help. Ruizpalacios’ film moves in this double and triple story in which the love story between the two policemen and that of each of them with their battered work will be transformed into something else thanks to a series of daring decisions and a fabulous montage capable of demonstrating the enormous possibilities of a cinema of rolling conviction and without borders.

A POLICE MOVIE

Address: Alonso Ruizpalacios.

Interpreters: Raúl Briones, Mónica del Carmen.

Platform: Netflix.

Genre: creation documentary. Mexico, 2021.

Duration: 107 minutes.