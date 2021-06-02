a PS5 and Xbox series release date for the sophisticated cyberpunk game – Old Sport Republic

Ghostrunner game news: a release date for the demanding cyberpunk game on PS5 and Xbox Series Published on 06/02/2021 at 5:03 p.m. Already released last October for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Ghostrunner has also been on for a few weeks Switch offered later. And yet the platform game from 505 Games has yet to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series: Good news, we finally have a release date. With a meticulous level design, sharp sensations and a sophisticated artistic direction, Ghostrunner attracted attention when it was released last October on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and collected beautiful 17/20 in our columns. And if the port to Nintendo Switch turned out to be a little less convincing, the one dedicated to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series promises to be much more eye-catching: Publisher 505 Games has just announced a release date for this next-gen Versions, therefore scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 The PS5 and Xbox series versions can exceptionally display up to 4K / 120FPS (provided they have a compatible screen), rely on almost instant loading times and offer the full bandwidth of the new generation: Raytracing, HDR, 3D audio and haptic feedback for the DualSense, the joystick of Sony’s new machine. Good to know: This new edition of Ghostrunner is offered in a physical or dematerialized version at a price of 29.99 euros, while current owners of the PS4 and / or Xbox One version can update the game for free. Now we just have to wait wisely. By Max_Cagnard, journalist jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter