a release date for the Lince Works stealth game – Old Sport Republic

Game News Aragami 2: A Release Date for the Stealth Game by Lince Works Posted on May 29, 2021 at 11:33 am The first Aragami, released on October 4th, 2016, has been warmly welcomed by critics and gamers. The title developed by Lince Works has sold more than 600,000 copies, so teams can start a sequel. Announced last year, Aragami 2 was slated for the first half of the year, but Lince Work was forced to postpone its release to the third quarter. This delay makes it possible to regain some of the accumulated delay and provide the necessary fine-tuning. The studio is now looking clearer and is announcing a release for September 17th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Infiltration game in which our character has different skills and different powers. Aragami 2 will have a single-player campaign and a three-player co-op, while also offering a more advanced progression system through an evolved skill tree. As a reminder, the first opus offered the player a lot of freedom, real infiltration, a solid lifespan, but suffered from poorly measured difficulty, sometimes unclear goals, and a fairly limited bestiary.

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP