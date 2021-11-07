a-restaurant-guide-without-music,-please

Between the mask, the screen and the volume of the music acid house , the taxi driver does not understand me when I tell him the address. I raise my voice to repeat it, and I add shouting: “And don’t take me down the Gran Vía!” I just need that, the Gran Vía and its permanent traffic jam. The man lowers the volume a bit and asks me in a tone that I warn kindly: “Don’t you like this music?” “Do you want me to be honest?” “Sure, that’s why I’m asking you,” he replies. “Okay, I’ll be honest: I hate her.” What a joy to finally be able to tell someone without fear of retaliation. Surprisingly, the guy comments, “Don’t think you’re the first customer to tell me. I mean, does it sound like after music to you? ” He turns it down a bit more. “Well, yes,” I say, “and if we were there at four in the morning, with a drink in hand and a after , it would make some sense. But what do we do listening to acid house at seven in the afternoon in a taxi? ”. In answer to my question, turn off the music. “You are right, it doesn’t make any sense. If sometimes… ”. And he makes an eloquent gesture with his head as if to say to himself, I look silly. It causes me tenderness.

It is such an unprecedented experience that I cannot help but narrate it from the rooftops. Like a little miracle. Accustomed as I am to asking for the music to be lowered in places where I am a customer and for them to respond in a bland way, I must celebrate in writing what is unusual these days. This reminded me of a beautiful story that music critic Ben Ratliff wrote in the New York Times . The story, because it seems like a story, is by 2018: it reached the good ears of Ratliff that in Kajitsu, a Japanese restaurant located in Murray Hill, Manhattan, the ambient music it had been selected by the famous composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Apparently, Sakamoto used to go for lunch at this exquisite restaurant where they serve traditional Shojin food. The place was governed by the principles of refined poverty: an austere and elegant decoration. But the music was of the worst taste, said with the permission of those who think that good taste is something archaic and outdated. One day, the musician found it so impossible to enjoy the menu with those invasive harmonies that he left the food half-baked. At home, he steeled himself and wrote a mail to the owner, confessing that he did not understand how in a place governed by elegance someone would choose such inappropriate music. Then, he offered to solve it by creating a playlist in line with the decoration and the light, either at night or during the day, which would contribute to peace of mind. The owner agreed and, from that moment on, Sakamoto became the disc jockey zen of a charming New York restaurant.

The music critic Ratliff included in his chronicle the titles of what was the first list of many more; I find in it the names of Caetano Veloso, John Cage, Mary Lou Williams or Bill Evans. This happy ending in which an owner gives in to the criticism of a client has led me to fantasize about what would happen if I proposed to one of the restaurants that I like a calm, discreet and lower music! I am convinced that the more you like music, the more it attacks you that prevents you from having a conversation. In this present in which, having forgotten what the coronavirus was, we have launched ourselves to travel and to public events, we travel through Spain noting that acoustic intrusion is not considered pollution by any means, and that suggesting a little silence causes immediate aggressiveness or undisguised discomfort. You can already be an early hour in a restaurant alone with your partner who is hammering your ears with a song of resonant bass; If you ask for the music to be turned down, the waitress will tell you, shrugging, that it is the manager who decides the volume.

After the silence of confinement, the noise hurts even more. I have a bitter suspicion that silence will cost money in the future. Sooner rather than later there will be a restaurant guide without music. As soon as silence is sold as a luxury, just as time began to be considered, we will pay for what now we are still ashamed to demand.

