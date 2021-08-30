A rewarding BIM training, one more step towards the success of the company

BIM is here to stay. The collaborative work methodology is revolutionizing the AECO sector (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Operations), companies know this and increasingly choose to renew themselves in this area. Rewarding the BIM training of the workforce is a very popular possibility nowadays and has many advantages in order to ensure the achievement of the objectives of a company.

Companies benefit from a credit for the training of their workers through the FUNDAE (State Foundation for Employment Training) which takes the form of reductions in social security contributions. With this type of funding, it is the company that decides what training it needs, how and when to do it. The conditions required to be able to follow the training in this modality are as follows: the company must have work centers on Spanish territory and pay social security contributions for professional training; Employees must be hired as an employee in the company – this does not apply to the self-employed or the unemployed – and contribute to Social Security; and the activity of the company must be related to the training in question to be carried out.

Staff training in BIM (Building Information Modeling) is essential for developers, construction companies, architectural or engineering studies. Indeed, since December 2018, BIM has been mandatory in Spain in public building tenders, and its implementation is already essential throughout the life cycle of a project.

This is the perfect time to learn this collaborative work methodology, the implementation of which in a company brings many benefits. Among other things, as the consulting firm Espacio BIM mentions, “savings of 15 to 25% on costs, detection of interference in the development phase of the project or interoperability”. This experienced international company specializing in BIM, VR, AR and MR is committed to a process of implementing BIM in companies in three phases, and whose centerpiece is the adequate training of the human team.

The BIM Space approach begins with an analysis of the work processes in the company in question, which is followed by the development of a BIM implementation plan, with objectives, investment forecasts, impact and detailed schedule; and the development of a BIM protocol that unifies the way information is processed and shared. In a second parallel phase, the most important, the human team is formed according to the conclusions drawn from the Analysis and the BIM Implementation Plan. And, finally, the consulting firm supports the company in question in the process of implementing BIM in a pilot project.

One possibility to acquire this professional specialization and to train in BIM to practice in projects or to coordinate the implementation of this methodology is to study a distance BIM master, online, such as the International BIM Manager Master (+ VR) by Espacio BIM.

