a-rothko-'busts'-the-auction-of-the-macklowe-collection-with-a-record-of-82.5-million-dollars

Auction staff places the Mark Rothko ‘No 7’, before the auction this Monday in New York. Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

At the auction held this Monday at Sotheby’s in New York, everything was superlative: the value and the depth of the collection, treasured for nearly five decades; its content (65 works valued at 600 and the noise surrounding its sale, following the high-profile divorce of the collector, New York real estate mogul Harry Macklowe, after more than half a century of marriage , almost the same period that it took him to put the pieces together.

As a finishing touch to the big week of the fall season of auctions, the first with live public, the auction of half of the Macklowe collection -the another will be offered in May – it was settled with stratospheric figures. The painting by Mark Rothko No 7 , a canvas of just 240 centimeters high, painted in 1951 with stripes green, crimson and lavender, was topped by 82, 5 million dollars, within the predicted evaluation range between 70 and 90 millions. It is the second record of the artist, after the sale of Orange, red, yellow in 2007 by 86, 9 million, at auction house rival Christie’s, which last week held two big bids. It is the first time that No 7 went to auction.

The identity of the buyer is unknown, but the telephone bidding was especially intense among representatives of Asian bidders, who already represent almost half of Sotheby’s clientele in global figures.

The liquidation process of the collection has been relatively quick since the divorce of the Macklowe couple, in 2019. A New York judge ordered them to sell the collection and divide the proceeds as a condition of dissolving the marriage, given the bitter differences between the spouses. The sale was announced two months ago, the collection was presented to the press at the end of October – many of the works had been individually loaned to museum exhibitions, but this was the first time they had been exhibited together at Sotheby’s headquarters – and Today 35 have been auctioned, with an estimated output value of 400 million dollars.

Harry and Linda Macklowe acquired most of the works before the artists became established or achieved market valuation, often even right after they were created. Among the pieces auctioned this Monday were the great names of contemporary art (Pollock, Rothko, Warhol …), but there are three that stood out both for their auction price and for their intrinsic value: the aforementioned canvas by Rothko, the sculpture of 1947 by Alberto Giacometti Le nez (The nose), and the Nine Marilyns by Andy Warhol, who dated an estimated price between 40 and 60 millions.

The sculpture of Giacometti, the world’s most sought-after sculptor, reached 78, $ 4 million, well below its record of 141 million for the work L’homme au doigt , sold in 2015.

Nine o’clock Marilyns by Warhol, a silkscreen of 1962 that honors tothe actress, who died shortly before, were sold for 48 , 5 million, while the pop artist’s tribute to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Sixteen Jackies was topped in almost 45 million.

Other masterpieces auctioned this Monday were the immense Untitled by 2007 by Cy Twombly, depicting a vibrant landscape of peonies, and Number 17 , 1951 , by Jackson Pollock, another of the session records, by 61 millions.

As the century-old auction house has emphasized, the Macklowe collection is “an incomparable set that traces the cardinal points of Western art throughout the last 80 years ”and what, in the case of many of the authors that compose it, it allows us to appreciate all their artistic evolution. It is what Sotheby’s calls a collection “with depth.”

The octogenarian Macklowe is a real estate entrepreneur linked to some of the constructions They have defined the skyline of the city of skyscrapers. His Manhattan real estate promotions include iconic and sometimes controversial buildings such as 432 Park Avenue and the Metropolitan Tower.

