a-salesian-priest-sentenced-to-32-years-in-prison-for-abusing-six-minors-with-touching

The priest and professor of religion of the Salesianos de Vigo College, Segundo CV, of 41 years, has been sentenced to 32 years and a half in prison and 36 years of probation for abusing with touching six students from the center of 15 years of age in 2019, during camps and extracurricular activities that he organized, as reported on Tuesday by the Superior Court of Galicia (TSXG).

The court of the fourth section of the Hearing of Pontevedra lowered the sentence requested by the prosecutor for the accused by 12 years. The sentence considers it to be proven that the then director of youth activities of the center committed seven crimes of sexual abuse, three of them continued. In addition to the prison sentence, the ruling imposes the payment of compensation of 76. 000 euros to all the victims, since he understands that “there is no doubt that each and every one of them has suffered obvious psychological damage.”

The sentence contemplates special disqualification for any profession or trade, whether or not paid, which entails regular and direct contact with minors for a time greater than 31 years than the duration of the imposed prison sentence. Against the ruling, there is an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The events included in the verdict occurred on alternate days and activities, such as a summer camp that took place in the town of Cambados, in a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, and during the broadcast of the Champions League final in the premises of a youth association in charge of the school.

The court assures that the accused took advantage of “the situation of superiority derived from his profession ”, from the trust that the minors had placed in him and from the friendship that united them,“ which went beyond that of teacher-student ”, to touch them. The magistrates emphasize in the sentence that the determination of the authorship of the suspect has been the consequence, fundamentally, of the testimony of the victims of the abuses, who declared that “they were in shock” when the accused abused them, “without being able to react because they could not believe that the suspect could do something like this to them “, the sentence explains.

” All these circumstances were not only known by the defendant, but were also used by him to obtain satisfy their sexual desire, acting, in addition, at night, when the state of alert decreases and the level of consciousness decreases “, the court ruling affects. The court considers that the abuses are compounded by “the existence of a situation of superiority derived from that relationship of friendship and descent that the accused builds around each and every one of the minors, which allowed him to overcome any possible resistance from the victims. ”

Regarding the testimony of the boys during the trial, the magistrates affirm that those affected narrated“ firmly and according to their age what happened to them and what they saw regarding the others”. They also maintain that the statements of the minors meet the requirement of verisimilitude, since they are “internally coherent” and correspond “to situations actually experienced”, some of the minors showing “a feeling of guilt for not having done anything or not having known react at the same moment in which the events occurred ”. In addition, the different testimonies “appear surrounded by external corroborations”, the judges add.

The sentence also highlights that the students lack “spurious motivation, animosity or interest in harming the accused”, since all They highlighted “the good relationship they had before the events”, since he was not only a teacher, but also considered him “their friend and their reference.”

For all the elements analyzed during In the trial held last July, the ruling considers it proven that the convicted person performed sexual acts on each of the minors consisting, in all cases, of touching the genital organs, usually over clothing, although, on some occasion, also below. “The acts carried out leave no room for doubt, not only because of the surreptitious proceeding (taking advantage of the night hours and the sleep of minors), but also because of the acts of unequivocally sexual content”, underlines the Audience.

Regarding the defense thesis that has insisted that the defendant “does not present psychopathological characteristics characteristic of an abuser and a personality that prevents him from controlling his impulses”, the court emphasizes that this is not an argument that exempts from having committed the acts that are imputed to him. It also rejects the defensive line that was intended to “open the possibility that the facts could have been committed by another person and that the minors made a mistake in their identification.”

