A school in Logroño investigates a possible sexual abuse of a minor by a worker who later committed suicide

A few days ago the Escolapias Sotillo de Logroño school activated an “intervention protocol” to investigate a possible sexual abuse of a student by a non-teaching worker at the center. This employee committed suicide last 20 October, according to sources in the investigation, after being informed that he had been temporarily removed from his job. The school management ensures that the entire educational community and, especially, the affected families are living “very hard and painful moments.”

The Immaculate Heart of Mary school has released this Monday by the night a statement in which he acknowledges being “shocked” by what happened in recent weeks. The National Police opened an investigation into an alleged case of sexual abuse of a student and put the proceedings in the hands of the court in the absence of a complaint, according to a police spokesman. Subsequently, a worker from this center who was removed from his job was found dead last 20 in October after suffering a traffic accident on the Lardero bypass. The investigation opened by this incident indicates that the driver took his life by sticking a knife in his chest when he crashed his vehicle.

“From the moment we had knowledge of the possible event , the established intervention protocol was activated ”, with the aim of“ maintaining, on the one hand, the protection of the minor ”and, on the other,“ the presumption of innocence of the worker ”, the school points out in a note. Out of “respect” for them, he adds, “we have acted prudently, always guaranteeing the care and protection of our students.

The center, Christian and arranged with students in the cycles of child, primary and ESO, also ensures that he brought the facts “to the knowledge of the relevant authorities”, informed the parents’ association and the school board of the center and “agreed with them the process that is being followed to ensure the rest of the families ”of the school.

“ It is a very delicate situation that is being addressed by the team of teachers, counselors and tutors of the school ”, has detailed the direction of Escolapias that has requested “Prudence and respect” for all parties involved, as well as for this institution, “committed to education in Logroño for more than 75 years.”