a-self-portrait-of-frida-kahlo-unseats-diego-rivera-as-the-most-sought-after-latin-american-artist

One of the latest portraits of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo broke the record for a Latin American artist at auction on Tuesday. The self-portrait Diego and I , by 1949, was the star of the bid that the Sotheby’s house held this Tuesday in New York, within the framework of the art market fall season.

With a starting price of 30 million dollars, the painting, which shows the author from the front, with the figure of Diego Rivera inserted in her forehead as a disturbing presence, was finished off by 34 , 9 million dollars, a price that displaces her husband from the podium as the most sought-after Latin American author (10 million dollars in 2018 for her painting The Rivals ) and which is also a record for a woman’s work, although without exceeding the figure of a Georgia O’Keefe painting that reached 44 million dollars in 2014, also at Sotheby’s.

Before of this Tuesday evening, under the title Evening Sale , Kahlo’s self-portrait had already surpassed another record in a previous bid, last September, with a price of 26 million dollars. Diego and I had been auctioned for the last time in 1990, also at the Sotheby’s house, for 1.4 million dollars. The highest price paid for a Kahlo work until Tuesday’s auction had been eight million dollars for a canvas of 1939, Two nudes in the forest , sold five years ago. Hence, the centennial house Sotheby’s saluted the result of the bid, and the revaluation of Kahlo, “which eclipses the record for a Latin American work of art, previously held by her husband Diego Rivera, and beats his own record more than four times. ”

The small painting symbolizes the tortuous relationship that the two artists maintained and, above all, the continuous presence of the muralist in Kahlo’s life and aesthetics, with the figure of Rivera, who in turn exhibits a third eye on his forehead, supervising the vision – and life – of his wife. Painted five years before Kahlo’s death and considered the last of her many self-portraits, the work was created during one of the author’s most turbulent periods, due to the physical pain she suffered as a result of multiple operations.

“Painted the same year that her beloved Diego embarked on an affair with her friend María Félix, this powerful portrait is the painted articulation of her anguish and pain. The result Tonight could be defined as the ultimate revenge, but in fact it is the ultimate validation of Kahlo’s extraordinary talent and global appeal. Diego y yo is much more than a beautifully painted portrait. It is a painted summary of all the passion and pain of Kahlo, a tour de force of the crude emotional power of the artist at the peak of her creative capacity ”, has valued Anna di Stasi, Head of Latin American Art at Sotheby’s.