A series of 16 Conecta Empleo shuttles ends with an overall result of 52.2% success

378 women and 102 unemployed have participated from March to today in 16 Lanzaderas Conecta Empleo in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Len, the Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia to improve their employability.

Thanks to the new training in transversal skills, vocational guidance techniques and digital skills, 231 participants found employment in various sectors, 4 created their own business and 16 expanded their training, for an overall balance of 52, 2% success.

The initiative was promoted by the Santa Mara la Real Foundation and the Telefónica Foundation, with co-financing from the European Social Fund (through the POISES operational program) and the collaboration of different public administrations at regional and municipal level.

The 16 Conecta Empleo shuttles of Round 5 (March – August 2021) have been developed in the following cities: Almera, Cdiz, Huelva, Malaga and Seville (Andalusia); Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands); Albacete and Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha); vila and Segovia (Castilla y Len); Getafe and Madrid-Latina (Community of Madrid); Alicante, Torrent and Valencia (Valencian Community) and Cartagena (Region of Murcia).

A total of 480 unemployed (378 women and 102 men) aged 18 to 59 participated free of charge; with different training profiles and career paths in different professional sectors.

jobs done

During these months, they improved their employability with new techniques and tools, in line with the new paradigm of work. Guided by specialists in employment, digital tools, work schedules and contacts with companies, they participated in virtual and face-to-face sessions during which they learned how to develop a job prospecting plan and how to focus their professional goal; They updated their curriculum and carried out interview simulations to gain confidence and security in the selection process.

In addition, they improved the use of the Internet and social networks for online job search, they produced employability maps and they contacted companies to present themselves as professionals with transversal and digital skills. renewed.

Results report

As a result of the work done in these months, 231 participants have found work for others in different sectors: administration, commerce, hospitality, customer service, tourism, industry, agriculture, construction or third sector, among others. In addition, four other people opted for self-employment and started their own businesses; and 16 others obtained certificates of professionalism or expanded their formal training to qualify for new employment opportunities. All this makes a final result of 52.2% success

Participant statements

“Thanks to the shuttle, I learned to update my CV and behave well during job interviews. Now I can give a good speech and a good pitch, ”explains Isabel Salas, LCE Torrent participant who got a job in the trade.

“The shuttle is not like other courses to learn how to update your curriculum, it’s much more. I learned new vocational guidance techniques, I learned to evolve in the new labor market and with new technologies thanks to the support of the technical team ”, explains Estella Gallego, who found a job in a cleaning company.

“I recommend it to more unemployed people, because it is not only a great opportunity to find work, but also to update your digital knowledge, and meet more people who are going through the same situation, understand you and share experiences and good practices ”, concludes Marta Herrero, a participant in LCE Vila who has found work in the communication sector.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric