A seventies who holed up at home after killing a woman and injuring his neighbor – ScoopCube

A seventy man holed up at his home in Emerainville, Seine-et-Marne this Sunday evening after shooting his neighbor and a friend of the latter.

At around 7 p.m., the 73-year-old man fired several times and seriously injured his neighbor, whose life-threatening prognosis is not in question. The latter’s friend, hit by two bullets, was killed.

The raid, which began at 8 p.m., was supposed to intervene in the evening to challenge the rifleman, who took refuge with his companion in his home.