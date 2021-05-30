a short overview in videos! – Old Sport Republic

News about the game Elite Dangerous Odyssey: a short overview in videos! Posted on May 30th, 2021 at 4:15 pm The new DLC for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which has been available for a few days, attracts a lot of attention with a complicated start. Since its release in late 2014, the British studio’s flagship title has continued to improve with updates that add more and more features to the game. Almost 7 years after its first release, Frontier Developments is releasing a highly anticipated DLC that offers players a new perspective: the opportunity to walk and see our universe at human level. Unfortunately, the start didn’t go as expected, forcing Frontier CEO David Braben to apologize on behalf of the team. Problems with broken servers, numerous bugs, crashes, all of these worries have clouded the arrival of the DLC. Several fixes were provided on both the client and server sides. What’s a few patches later? Is the latter more fluid and stable? We wanted to check this through several game sessions. Below are two raw gameplay videos during two phases of the game, namely the first tutorial mission and a visit to the first person base.

First introductory mission in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Visit an asteroid station in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Ultimately, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is already a lot more playable than it was on the day it was released, but it remains relatively slow and it’s difficult to find good performance despite having a sturdy machine. Note that in the following videos the settings are at their maximum.

