a short visit, in June and with accommodation in La Zarzuela

Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 1:05 PM

Published on: 25.05.2021 13:04

Juan Carlos I plans to return to Spain at the end of June and spend several days at the Palacio de La Zarzuela, which was his official residence for almost 60 years, according to sources close to the emeritus cited by Vozpópuli.

According to this media, it would be a short stay, a few days, and after which he would return to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where the King Emeritus is building a house to establish his permanent residence in the Arab country. This is the idea he reportedly passed on to the closest relatives who visited him in recent weeks.

Thus, according to this medium, the monarch would try to banish the idea that he is in a kind of self-exile for which he believes the time has come to return to Spain, however briefly, once he has proceeded to the two taxes. regularizations before the tax authorities.

But the truth is that the emeritus has not yet linked all the points with the Treasury and the tax administration. As LaSexta argued a few days ago, the Treasury has a fiscal control open to King Juan Carlos I for the voluntary regularizations he has carried out in recent months.

The Tax Agency does this in coordination with the prosecution of the Supreme Court in order to verify that the regularization is correct, that is to say true and complete. Thus, he asked the monarch emeritus for information on the two regularizations he made: one for nearly 700,000 euros and the other for about 4.4 million euros.

The king made a payment to the Treasury of 4.4 million euros at the end of February after paying 678,393 in December. A settlement that was made for a donation of private jet travel worth eight million. These flights were paid for by the Zagatka foundation, owned by his distant cousin Álvaro from Orleans, as the same digital reveals.

In December, the emeritus paid nearly 700,000 euros, including interest and surcharges on the tax debt he had with the Treasury for the use of “Royal black” cards. Income arising without prior requirement, for which the Tax Agency has not opened any file in this regard. This regularization concerned the opaque income that he used between 2016 and 2018, years when he was no longer inviolable, and which was at the head of a Mexican businessman.

The owner of the accounts with which hotels, travel and restaurants were paid, among others, is the Mexican Allen Sangines-Krause and the emeritus disposed of this money through an alleged leader, the Air Force colonel, Nicolás Murga Mendoza, according to Anti-Corruption.

The King Emeritus has two other cases open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, where he is measured: the investigation into the alleged collection of illegal commissions for the work of the AVE in Mecca in 2014 (still inviolable) and that related to the heavenly companies prosecutors .