A Spanish company that stands out for its effective prevention of occupational risks

The National Association of Prepared Concrete Manufacturers (ANEFHOP) awarded the prize in Occupational Risk Prevention (PRL) of the 1st ANEFHOP Béton Prize to Prebetong Hormigones for the effective implementation of its “ Project 0+. In Security, only zero counts. ”

The 1st ANEFHOP Béton Awards aim to generate prestige for concrete producing companies and to enhance the image of the sector in various fields. They draw on aspects such as creativity, commitment, experience and leadership to recognize and reward exceptional work and the results achieved by it, in an ever-changing competitive market.

For the award of this distinction, the jury assessed how the company has transformed its safety culture through numerous awareness-raising actions that have fostered new responsible behaviors and attitudes and respect for health protection and working conditions. work. After the first two years of the start of this project, the number of accidents with sick leave fell to zero and at the beginning of 2021 8 years were reached without accidents with sick leave of direct employees, a big step in the concrete and concrete in the construction industry.

The “ Project 0+ ” includes a series of measures, not only for the adequacy of facilities, equipment and procedures, but also for awareness and motivation, with a proactive focus on the risks that employees may have in the exercise of their Activities:

Improvement of safety conditions through the development of continuous improvement programs for the safety conditions of installations, equipment and machines.

Systems and procedures that identify existing risks, establish critical risk control requirements, inspect tools before the start of the day, and analyze high-risk incidents to ensure effective prevention measures. To do this, Prebetong has put in place a safety manual available to workers so that they know the rules, instructions and procedures to be followed.

Programs to promote correct attitudes focused on employee safety. Some of the initiatives undertaken by the company have been monthly safety dialogues at each plant, occupational health and safety newsletters, procedures for managing the consequences of breaches of PRL obligations, recognition programs. individual and collective in the field of health and safety, and the definition of compulsory regulated training for all employees.

Use of new technologies that support the management systems of the plant and its employees.

Carlos Peraita, Director General of ANEFHOP, underlines that “this recognition to Prebetong Hormigones is only a sign of the sector’s strong commitment to the identification and elimination of risks related to safety and health. The 0+ project is one of the best examples of how concrete production companies are respecting and improving PRL protocols with the goal of achieving zero accidents and occupational illnesses. ”

